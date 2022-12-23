The former James, best scorer of the evening with 24 points, collapses in the last fraction. Milan, without Messina on the bench (flu), with super Baron ends with a run of 28-9 for the final 79-71

Second consecutive success for AX Milano which, after a sensational comeback, knocks Monaco down, 79-71. Crazy race by Baron for a quarter final from lions of the whole red and white group, with Melli, Ricci, Davies and Hall to exalt a Forum literally crazy. Former player Mike James first pushes the Monegasques, then gets ensnared by the Milanese defense and misses the decisive possessions.

The race — Excellent start for the AX who attacks the Monegasque wingers, penetration by Baron and tap-in by Davies for the initial 4-0. Motiejunas unlocks the guests who also find Diallo’s flicker from the arc, Milan doesn’t give up which takes advantage of the initiatives of Hall and Ricci, semi-hook of the former Virtus Bologna for 8-5. First flare of the awaited ex Mike James, Diallo’s recovery is worth the mini break of coach Obradovic’s men, 12-15. The Italian champions patiently attack the colored area with their own children, Baron and Hall embarrass Monaco’s defence, Davies for the comfortable support of 17 all. The impact of Mitrou-Long was also good as he caught three free throws in the quarter final which left the hosts ahead at the first siren, 24-21.

Coach Fioretti’s men fight ferociously, head coach for the occasion due to the absence of the flu Ettore Messina, also working well in attacking rebounds, 27-26. The principality’s team does not lack talent, the James-Okobo offensive transition is poisonous, the former Asvel overtook, 29-34. The AX slips to minus 12 before the angry reaction signed by Davies and Baron, the 3-2 zone which limits the explosiveness of the Monegasques is also precious, 34-43. The last acute of the quarter is still from James, the host margin is in double digits in the middle of the match, 34-47. After the long break Monaco plays without ever giving the impression of wanting to close the match, on the plus 17 stamped by Motiejunas (39-56) Olimpia tries the comeback. From a technician to Brown, the hosts find new life, there is the minus 11 signed by the triple by Davies, 45-56. A partial signed by Okobo doesn’t stop the Milanese comeback, tension and nervousness rise, James hits two decisive free throws for the inertia of the match, Baron inflames the Forum with a triple of minus 11, 51-62. See also Basketball Euroleague, Milan-Real Chacho returns and finds Pangos

Screaming ending — It’s a heartfelt AX that opens the last quarter, again Baron scares Obradovic’s men who now seem to have lost their certainties, 58-66. It is from the arc that the great red and white comeback is born, the defense of the Italian champions materializes a challenge with only one possession, barrels from Hall, Melli and Ricci, 67-70. The Milanese fans feel an air of overtaking that arrives on time, Baron blows up the bank with yet another billiard shot, Ricci puts the arrow from the charity line, 72-70. James stubbornly wants to recover on his own and derails, Milan thanks and closes with the inevitable bomb from Baron which is worth 75-70. And in the end it’s 79-71, this Milan can believe in a sensational rise towards the eight places that are worth the final phase.

AX MILAN: Baron 23, Davies 14, Hall 12

MONACO: James 24, Okobo 16, Diallo 10

