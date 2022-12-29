The race towards the AX Milano playoff area continues, the red and white seal the third victory in a row by ruling Valencia, 90-79. Game conducted with authority for large stretches by the Italian champions dragged by the Baron-Davies tandem, the Spaniards hold on for over 30 minutes thanks to Dubljevic before collapsing in the final.

The race

—

Good start from Valencia which exploits the talent and versatility of Dubljevic, 1-5. Billy Baron wakes up the team and the Forum audience with his trademark first torpedo from the arc, but Dubljevic doesn’t stop, 6-11. Melli and Davies start making their way into the colored area, two free throws from Hall put the arrow, 14-13. The defensive wall of the Italian champions rises, the dividends collected are immediate thanks to the blaze of Mitrou-Long, 29-22 at the first siren. The magic moment of the ex from Brescia continues also at the start of the second period, now Olimpia is exalted and finds even more confidence, Hall and Baron set the Milanese fans on fire, 41-25. Despite the many absences, the Spaniards didn’t retreat, Dubljevic still hoisted the guests on his shoulders, 50-43 at the interval after another clinic in the Montenegrin center. High pace even after the long break, Pradilla and Webb lend a hand to the usual Dubljevic, guests with only one possession, 54-52. There is a lot of Davies in the new partial of the AX, the Milanese margin is back in double figures after the jumper from Hall, 62-52. Baron feeds the tear of coach Ettore Messina’s men, the impact of the former Thomas on duty is also good, 70-54. A flicker of Prepelic and the energy of Rivero keep Valencia on the water line, 71-66 and immediate timeout of the Milanese bench. A couple of daring possessions and the magic hand of Mitrou-Long restore pure oxygen to the hosts, 76-69. Valencia still goes up to minus 3, Milan uses strong tactics to block the comeback of Mumbru’s men. An unsportsmanlike to Alexander definitively changes the inertia of the match, Baron certifies the red and white escape, 80-73. The heavy infantry of the Italian champions provides the final shoulder, Hines works well on the rebound, luck is with Milan after Davies’ buzzer beater, 84-73. The former Varese seals his excellent match with the assist that Luwawu-Cabarrot capitalizes on with the dunk that sends the end credits, 88-75.