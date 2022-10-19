Splendid winning comeback for the AX Milano who smashed Belgrade 80-75 (Virtus Bologna defeated instead on the field of Zalgiris). The Italian champions, after suffering for a large part of the first half, roar with a great recovery dragged by an immense Shields. Davies’ impact was decisive, the great match of the former LeDay is not enough for Partizan.

The race

—

Defenses protagonists in the first part of the match, Milan immediately forced to two fouls in attack Exum, Melli impacted in the center of the area with a soft conclusion, 2-2. One of the great exs, LeDay, is put into action, Partizan attacks in the colored area, crushed by Lessort for the first mini break, 7-2. Again the French protagonist in the Juventus attack, the first double-digit margin after the bang of LeDay, 13-2. The AX is unlocked with five yarn points from Shields, Obradovic’s troop responds immediately and draws the wild card with Madar, 18-8. Good offensive spacings of Olimpia that exploits the verve of Baron, two triples and minus 7 for the Italian champions, 21-14. Milan takes pleasure in finding the torpedo from the corner also of Thomas, but Serbs still in command of operations at the end of the first quarter thanks to the buzzer beater of the other ex Punter, 27-17. The AX alternates internal and external plays with Davies in evidence, dunk by the former Varese player for at least 4, 31-27. The pace rises and it is an aspect that benefits the men of coach Messina, the role of Voigtmann is also precious, bringing the challenge back to only one possession, 33-30. The red and white defense rises with blows that forces the hosts to force many times, Obradovic seeks new life from the bench, the right answer is Andjusic, 2 bombs from the former Virtus Bologna and a new Juventus mini extension, 41-34. It is from the perimeter that Partizan finds the maximum advantage just before the interval, Tonut from the corner keeps Olimpia at minus 8 at the interval, 49-41.