Euroleague, Paulius Motiejunas favorite comes new CEO

Paulius Motiejunas is the favorite to fill the position of CEO of Euroleague, as first reported by the Spanish journalist Marc Mundet of RAC1. The GM of Zalgiris Kaunas, who also owns 75% of the club, has been in charge of the Lithuanian team since 2013 and in case of ascension to the post that was Marshall Glickman in 2022-23, he should leave the pending positions. Regardless of the eventual arrival of Motiejunas, Basketnews reports that Dejan Bodiroga should remain as Euroleague president.

