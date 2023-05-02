Home » Euroleague Playoff: Partizan-Real Madrid Game 3
Euroleague Playoff: Partizan-Real Madrid Game 3

Euroleague Playoff: Partizan-Real Madrid Game 3

Partizan and Real Madrid challenge each other at the Stark Arena in game 3 after the surprising double success of the Serbian team in Spain.

Obradovic will have to do without the suspended Kevin Punter and Mathias Lessor , while Mateo will not be able to count on Guerschon Yabusele and Gabriel Deck.

Tap-off at 20:30, in case of victory Partizan will qualify for the Final Four in Kaunas.

The first half ends 48-45 for the hosts in front of the very hot crowd at the Stark Arena, with Smailagic and Madar in double figures. For the Blancos, the protagonist is Tavares, already with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

