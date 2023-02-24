First quarter

The Bologna Virtues are in the field of Hackett, Teodosic, Ojeleye, Abass and Jaiteh; While Baskonia respond with Thompson, Marinkovic, Hommes, Giedraitis and Enoch.

The hosts immediately start aggressive signing a run of 11-5. Teodosic opens the game with a triple and a perfect assist for Ojeleye, then comes Abi Abass’s first Euroleague basket with lots of general applause.

The guests respond with a perfect Daulton Hommes with 3/3 from the field and 9 points scored, which together with the 2 deadly steals by Giedraitis give the Spaniards the lead on 13-18. Now they are the ones who have control over the match, with many black and white people perpetually late and out of time. At the end of the first quarter the result is 16-19.