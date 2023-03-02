Home Sports Euroleague, the last players registered before the deadline
Euroleague, the last players registered before the deadline

Today was the last day to register new players for the 2022-23 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season.

Several teams moved before the 18.00 deadline adding important reinforcements, but also young prospects or athletes who are recovering from serious injuries.

The latest movements:

  • AS Monaco signed 17-year-old Mohammad Amini. The Iranian swingman joined the club this season and has produced averages of 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for Monaco in the French youth league Espoirs Elite.
  • Anadolu Efes signed center Furkan Haltali, 20, who arrived from Besiktas in December, and winger Karahan Efeoglu, 18. Both players have already been employed by Ataman in the Turkish league.
  • The Red Star has added a great player like Facundo Campazzo to the roster
  • Bayern Munich have signed Zylan Cheatham
  • As known, Fenerbahce placed the coup Tyler Dorsey
  • Panathinaikos added Nikos Pappas
  • Real Madrid have listed Anthony Randolph and Carlos Alocen, both on the road to recovery from serious injuries
