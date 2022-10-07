The return of Virtus to the Euroleague that in 2000 helped to build as a founding club turns into a bitter and painful technical knockout under the blows of the amazing Mike James, the executioner of the Scariolo team who returned to the top European tournament after 14 years of absence . Bologna with three important absences, the long-term residents Abass and Shengelia, plus Teodosic kept at rest to have him in the matches to come. Monaco are tough, they have raised their budget and made important purchases.

The start is by Jaiteh, the French totem from Bologna who returns from an injury, but beyond there are the public danger Mike James and the Lithuanian bison Motiejunas (formerly Treviso, in his youth) who are scary. A lot of running that also produces confusion and forcing. Virtus throws precious free, finds a small shot at 18-14 with two quick from Bake but with the first changes it is Monaco to turn the game. First quarter on 18 all, then in the second James sprints strong. The ex play from Milan creates for himself and paints for others. Especially for Hall who goes twice over the iron to crush the flying assists of the same James that Pajola is unable to stop. He is also up to Mannion to run in circles while Okobo pushes the guests to +9 with two triples (23-32). Bologna responds with Ojeleye and Lundberg but fails to turn on Belinelli and Weems. Mickey, who was decisive in the Super Cup and in the championship trip to Naples, is also very slow in attack. Scariolo also hints at a sprint of the zone to find defensive rhythm but at the break Monaco commands 34-40 with James at 12 points. the match and Virtus. With 12 points in the third quarter, James feeds the good breakaway that touches +18 at 30 ‘while Virtus, dull and disheartened, stammers, pulls and does not find an ace to react. Monaco also unleashes its superior athleticism with Hall, Okobo and Diallo, on the other hand too many players are looking for unlikely solutions. Belinelli, who returned to the Euroleague after 15 years, was also crushed by the strength of Sasa Obradovic’s team. The debut is a nightmare. Without Teodosic and Shengelia at this level it is difficult to win.