Europa Conference League: Fiorentina in last four

Traditional club Fiorentina have continued the advance of Italian clubs in Europe. The club from Tuscany lost 2:3 (0:1) against the Polish soccer champion Lech Poznan in front of their home crowd on Thursday (20.04.23), but thanks to the 4:1 win in the first leg they made it into the semi-finals of the Conference League a.

Fiorentina had to tremble after being 3-0 down before Riccardo Sottil (78′) and Gaetano Castrovilli (90’+2) calmed their nerves. Inter Milan and AC Milan had previously reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. For the first time in 20 years, two Italian clubs are in the semi-finals of the premier class.

Europa Conference League Quarterfinals

The semi-finals of the Conference League will take place on May 11th and 18th, with the final on June 7th in Prague. The Bundesliga representative 1. FC Köln had already failed in the group phase.

Alkmaar beats Anderlecht, West Ham United with clear success

In the second game between AZ Alkmaar and RSC Anderlecht, which started early, a penalty shoot-out decided the game. The Dutch prevailed there 4:1. Pavlidis shot Alkmaar into overtime with an early double strike (5th (FE), 14th).

Later that evening, West Ham United beat KAA Gent 4-1 (1-1) and are in the semifinals against AZ Alkmaar. FC Basel completed the semi-finals with a 2-1 win after extra time against OGC Nice. The opponent in the semifinals is now AC Fiorentina.