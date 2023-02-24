Home Sports Europa Conference League last-16 draw: West Ham to face Cypriot club AEK Larnaca
Sports

Europa Conference League last-16 draw: West Ham to face Cypriot club AEK Larnaca

Europa Conference League last-16 draw: West Ham to face Cypriot club AEK Larnaca
West Ham United lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals of last year’s Europa League

West Ham will play Cypriot club AEK Larnaca in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

David Moyes’ side comfortably qualified from their group by winning all six of their matches, while their opponents overcame Dnipro-1 in their play-off.

The Hammers, Europa League semi-finalists last year, will play the second leg of their tie at home as a result of winning their group.

The last-16 ties will will take place on 9 and 16 March.

West Ham have struggled in the Premier League this season and sit inside the relegation places in 18th, winning just five of their 23 matches.

Elsewhere, 2020-21 Europa League winners Villarreal will meet Anderlecht, while Lazio – fifth in Serie A – have been drawn against AZ Alkmaar.

Europa Conference League last-16 draw

AEK Larnaca v West Ham

Fiorentina in Sivasspor

Lazio v AZ Alkmaar

Basel v Slovan Bratislava

Sheriff Tiraspol in Nice

Anderlecht vs Villarreal

Lech Poznan to Djurgarden

Gent v İstanbul Basaksehir

