Europa Conference League: West Ham United make it through to the final against AZ Alkmaar

Europa Conference League: West Ham United make it through to the final against AZ Alkmaar

Status: 05/18/2023 11:12 p.m

West Ham United have reached the Conference League Final. The English won the second leg of the semifinals at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday (May 18th, 2023) 1-0 (0-0) and will play for the title in Prague on June 7th.

Pablo Fornals scored the goal for West Ham in the fourth minute of added time. Coach David Moyes’ football team had already won the first leg 2-1 against the Dutch. In the final, the Premier League club meets FC Basel or AC Florenz.

Who is following West Ham?

The second game between FC Basel and AC Florenz will be decided in extra time or in a penalty shoot-out. Florence won 2-1 (1-0) after 90 minutes, Basel had also won the first leg in Italy 2-1.

