(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 23 – “I’m happy with the performance, it wasn’t an easy match: we want to get to the bottom of the Europa League, but if you come down from the Champions League it won’t be a walk in the park”. So the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, after the 3-0 win against Nantes which gave him the pass to the round of 16.



The bianconeri were led by a super format Angel Di Maria. “The champions are different from the others, so players raise their level and the others are calmer too – says the coach on ‘Fideo’, author of a hat-trick – and he sees things that others don’t see: among players there are categories , he belongs to the so-called ‘champions'”.



Despite all the difficulties, Juve are finding consistency in results: “We’re behaving well, we have 47 points in the league even if you can only see 32 from outside and I see it as more than positive. Now everyone is returning, but we had outside Pogba, Di Maria himself, Vlahovic had stopped, as well as Cuadrado and Bonucci”. Now there will be the draw for the round of 16: “There are many important teams, we try to get as far forward as possible not only to qualify for the Champions League but also to win a trophy.”



Di Maria also spoke after the match. “I managed to raise the bar, I’ve always tried to help Juve – says Di Maria – and I’m sorry that there have been criticisms: I could have given more but I also had relapses, it wasn’t easy even from the point of view mental but now I’m happy”. (HANDLE).

