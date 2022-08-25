The Italian striker on target as in the first leg, with a nice touch at the near post. Goleada of Fenerbahce with Austria Vienna

After the preliminary rounds of the Champions League, all the teams that will be divided into the groups in the draw from 13 in Istanbul have also been outlined for the Eupopa League and Conference. Italian’s Fiorentina rejoices who, thanks to the 0-0 in the Netherlands against Twente, qualify for the Conference League groups.

europa league — Ludogorets broke the group pass by drawing in extra time against Zalgiris. Ok the Cypriots of Aek Larnaca against Dnipro-1 (3-0), Fenerbahce (4-1 against Austria Vienna) and Malmoe (0-2 against Sivasspor). The surprise Omonia is confirmed, beating Gent at home (2-0), after the success in Belgium (0-2). Tiraspol-Pyunik in extra time, after the double 0-0 in the 180 ‘.

conference league — West Ham have no problem overtaking Viborg in the return leg, having also won last week. Gianluca Scamacca starts in the starting position and scores his second European goal that unlocks the match, with a nice volley on the near post. After losing in the first leg, Molde overturns the qualification speech, beating Wolsberger 0-4 in Austria. Cologne also recover Ferencvaros (0-3) and qualify for the groups. AIK Stockholm loses at home (0-1) and is eliminated by the Czechs of Slovacko. Basel qualified 2-0 against CSKA Moscow, as did Cluj who beat Maribor (1-0). In full recovery, the Romanians of FCSB (1-3) are given the qualification against the Norwegians of Viking. Slavia Praga in extra time against the Poles of the Rakow. See also A scotti without grit gives in to San Miniato. Toscani forward 2-1, Pavia back to the wall

