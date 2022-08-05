Third preliminary round of the Europa League and the Conference League. Well Anderlecht, Slavia Prague and Fenerbahce, equal between Olympiakos and Slovan Bratislava. The return challenges next week

In a European evening with about 40 matches scheduled between the qualifiers for the Europa League and the Conference, the greatest attention from Italy catalyzed the match played at the Stadion Partizan in Belgrade. There the Dutch Twente closed the Cukaricki case, dragged by goals in the first half of Rots, Vlap and Brenet. The result gained in Serbia (1-3: the home team’s goal is the work of Kovac) does not particularly smile at Fiorentina, who will face the winner between these two teams in the play-offs to access the Conference League: next week, in the Netherlands , the second leg of the third qualifying round will be played and at Twente (opponent on the worst card for the Viola di Italiano) it will be enough to draw or lose with a goal difference to go on.

EUROPA LEAGUE — A fruitful transfer from Zurich to Northern Ireland also thanks to the contribution of the blue Gnonto, author of the doubling on Linfield. In the other matches of the evening, Fenerbahce (but without Joao Pedro) and Malmoe do well, with three of a kind each, they will face the second round next week with greater serenity, decisive to snatch the pass for the Europa League playoffs. Surprisingly, Partizan Belgrade fell in Cyprus. The big match between Olympiakos and Kucka’s Slovan Bratislava ended with a draw signed in extremis by the Greeks. Smiles for Hjk Helsinki (in Slovenia) and the Irish of Shamrock Rovers (three of a kind to the Macedonians of Shkupi in a match that lasted more than 100 minutes). See also Conference League draws, the round of 16: Roma against Vitesse

CONFERENCE LEAGUE — Several Italians on the pitch in the third round of the Conference League. Esposito’s Anderlecht won in Estonia. Success also for Okaka’s Istanbul Basaksehir in Iceland. Scuffet kept a clean sheet in his Cluj tie. While Brignoli, Panathinaikos goalkeeper, conceded two goals in the knockout achieved in Prague (where there were as many expelled). The Maltese of the Hibernians, coached by Pisanu, drew in Latvia, recovered by the hosts in the 85th minute. The Sfantu Gheorghe of Mr. Bergodi surrendered, in Romania, to the Swedes of Djurgarden. Nainggolan instead scored a brace in the trio with which Antwerp beat Lillestrom in Norway. Home wins for Maccabi Tel Aviv (Zahavi’s goal against Iturbe’s Aris Salonicco), Apoel Nicosia and Molde. Young Boys outside success, while Basel raised the white flag in Denmark. In comeback, Livaja’s Hajduk Spalato got the better of Vitoria Guimaraes. And then there are the surprises. The Irish of St Patricks beat Sofia, Hapoel Beer Sheva did the same in Lugano, Rapid Vienna crashed in Baku and Vaduz stopped Konyaspor. Lech Poznan lost in Iceland, Alkmaar were defeated by Dundee. Shkendija equalized on the Aik field. Viking and Fehervar proved to be mouths of fire: 5 goals each for the two clubs. Two red cards in Zrinjski Mostar-Tobol Kostanay (measure success of the Bosnians).

THIRD EUROPE LEAGUE QUALIFICATION ROUND (ONE WAY) — Aek Larnaca-Partizan 2-1

Fenerbahce-Slovakia 3-0

Malmoe-Dudelange 3-0

Maribor-Helsinki 0-2

Linfield-Zurigo 0-2

Shamrock Rovers-Skopje 3-1

Olympiakos-Slovan Bratislava 1-1

CONFERENCE LEAGUE QUALIFICATION ROUND THIRD (ONE WAY) — Rigas – Hibernians 1-1

Kuopio Palloseura – Young Boys 0-2

Spartak Trnava – Rakow Czestochowa 0-2

Paide-Anderlecht 0-2

Shakhter Soligorsk-Cluj 0-0

Maccabi Tel Aviv-Aris Thessaloniki 2-0

Slavia Praga-Panathinaikos 2-0

Molde-Kisvarda 3-0

Cska Sofia-St Patricks 0-1

Viking-Sligo Rovers 5-1

Aik-Skendija 1-1

Lillestrom-Anversa 1-3

Neftchi Baku-Rapid Wien 2-1

Apoel Nicosia-Kyzylzhar Petropavlovsk 1-0

Zorya Luhansk-Craiova 1-0

Hamrun-Levski Sofia 0-1

Balkani-Ki Klaksvik 3-2

Saint George-Djurgarden 1-3

Cukaricki-Twente 1-3

Vaduz-Konyaspor 1-1

Lugano-Hapoel Beer Sheva 0-2

Brøndby-Basilea 1-0

Vikingur Reykjavik-Lech Poznan 1-0

Breidablik Kopavogur-Basaksehir 1-3

Fehervar-Petrocub Hincesti 5-0

Zrinjski Mostar-Tobol Kostanay 1-0 Hajduk Spalato-Vitoria Guimaraes 3-1

Dundee United-Alkmaar 1-0 See also Manchester United's last home victory but no celebration Cristiano Ronaldo hinted that the protests of the fans who stayed in the team were invalid – yqqlm

August 4, 2022 (change August 4, 2022 | 23:34)

