Home Sports Europa League and Conference, the dates of the playoffs for Juve, Rome, Lazio and Fiorentina
Sports

Europa League and Conference, the dates of the playoffs for Juve, Rome, Lazio and Fiorentina

by admin
Europa League and Conference, the dates of the playoffs for Juve, Rome, Lazio and Fiorentina

Here is the complete calendar of Italian clubs. Gone on February 16th, return on 23rd

Juve, Rome and then Lazio and Fiorentina. Here are the dates and times of the Europa League and Conference playoffs for Italian clubs.

Juve and Roma will play in the Europa League on 16 and 23 February. For the first leg, Mou’s Giallorossi will take the field in Austria against Salzburg at 6.45 pm, while Allegri’s team will host Nantes at the Stadium at 9.00 pm. , Rome at the Olimpico at 21).

Thursday February 16 – first leg matches

Barcellona – Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk – Rennes

Bayer Leverkusen – Monaco

Thursday February 23 – return matches

Monaco – Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester United – Barcellona

Lazio, relegated from the Europa League, and Fiorentina will also take the field on 16 and 23 February. The biancocelesti will play against Cluj: first leg at the Olimpico at 21, return at 18.45. First away match, in Portugal against Braga, at 18.45. Decisive game that is worth the second round at 21 at the Franchi.

February 16 – first leg matches

Bodø/Glimt – Lech Poznań

Ludogorets – C Anderlecht

Lech Poznań – FK Bodo/Glimt

November 7 – 7:32 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Juve-Salernitana, Bonucci: "Goal canceled? Candreva keeps me in the game"

You may also like

Milan, with Cremonese serve Origi’s goals: he is...

Du Feng: Zhang Ning and Wang Lanchan’s Progressive...

Kostic-Lookman-Laurienté, the wings of enthusiasm. And three of...

Du Feng: Special thanks to Zhou Qi, Zhang...

The Champions League round of 16 is released:...

Caroline Garcia between WTA finals, chef friends and...

With a heavy punch, the Nets will take...

Aryna Sabalenka between WTA Finals, sports boyfriend and...

Zheng Peifeng: Be a Happy Ping Pong Player...

Ipse: Boniek: “The Derby? Ibanez decides it ”....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy