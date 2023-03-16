Status: 03/16/2023 10:50 p.m

Bayer Leverkusen won the second leg of the Europa League on Thursday 2-0 (1-0) at Ferencvaros Budapest and made it into the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Moussa Diaby (3rd) gave Bayer an early lead, Amine Adli (81st) scored the final.

The “Werkself” had already won the first leg 2-0 and thus secured an excellent starting position for the second leg in the Hungarian capital.

round of 16

arrow right

Diaby with an early lead

Leverkusen then got off to a dream start in Budapest: Diaby was sent off steeply, was faster with the ball than the opponent without it and pushed in to make it 1-0 early on. Balint Vécsei missed the hosts’ first chance with a long-range shot (8′).

There were opportunities for both sides before the break: Lukas Hradecky made a strong save against Amer Gojak (22′) and the bar was saved for Bayer after 37 minutes. At the other end, Jeremie Frimpong’s best chance was denied by Budapest goalkeeper Déne Dibusz (31′).

Leverkusen controls the game

After the break one could actually expect more offensive from Hungary, but instead Bayer got busy and exploited chances: A goal by Frimpong was rightly disallowed for offside (52′), Diaby blocked his shot (53′) and four minutes later the post prevented the Frenchman’s second goal.

Hardly anything came forward from the home side in this phase. A rather harmless header from central defender Myenty Abena (70′) on the goal net was the most dangerous action in the second half. Substitute Adli made it 2-0 with a counterattack after preparatory work by Diaby.

Leverkusen with confidence to FCB

After four competitive wins in a row, the Rhinelanders are going into the league weekend with a lot of self-confidence. On Sunday (March 19th, 2023) Leverkusen will travel to Munich for the top game, where they will meet leaders FC Bayern at 5.30 p.m.