Europa League: Bayer coach Alonso meets teachers

At Real, the midfielder, who was appointed by Mourinho as his “metronome”, i.e. pacemaker, was considered an extension of the star coach. Alonso, according to Mourinho at the time, “acted like a coach on the field”. Alonso hasn’t wanted to talk much about Mourinho in recent days – but not because he doesn’t appreciate the Portuguese.

But the former world and European champion is not happy if Bayer’s first European Cup semi-final in 21 years is reduced to this duel. The 41-year-old almost always avoided most of the questions about the reunion with his former teacher, who was almost 20 years his senior. “Of course it’s special for me and for all of us,” he said simply. “Playing against Mou is special for me. But first and foremost it is a nice opportunity for us.”

Not every player is a friend

Mourinho was a little more talkative. “Xabi is a friend of mine,” said the coach of the Salzburg conqueror and added with a laugh: “And that’s really special. Because I can’t call every player I coached a friend today.” According to the Spanish media, Mourinho has never forgotten two things Alonso. That he stood by his side in the long-term feud against the then Barcelona coach Josep Guardiola, mostly provoked by Mourinho, and lived this rivalry hotly and deeply. And that he was one of the last to stand by him, both internally and externally, when almost everyone at Real had turned away from Mourinho in 2013.

“Within five minutes of our first meeting, I knew why he’s so good and why he’s having so much success,” Alonso later gushed about The Special One. Mourinho is “100 percent a competitor. What he wants is to win.” In Madrid he “shook up the players, the club and the fans. He managed to change things.”