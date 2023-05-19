Europa League: Bayer frustration after the Euro – Alonso: “I don’t want to cry here!” football

He still has to wait for his first big final as a coach!

Xabi Alonso (41) missed out Bayer Leverkusen through the 0-0 in the second leg against AS Roma the final of Europa League.

“It’s a shame for the players and for the fans,” said Alonso afterwards. “We had a great chance to reach the final. I’m proud of the boys, they gave their all on the pitch to the end.” Alonso was already looking ahead: “If we get another chance like this, then we’re on the right track.”

Xabi Alonso consolation for defender Piero Hincapie Photo: Martin Meissner/AP

Alonso objectively assessed the fact that his team had not succeeded in punishing Roma for their destructive play: “What happened in the second half was nothing new. We’ve seen it before, we were ready for it. But sometimes football is frustrating. I don’t want to cry here. We scored a goal, we had enough chances. We took almost every chance to get into the semi-finals. We played with concentration and intensity – like you have to play a semi-final. We were well prepared. The big difference was that one goal.”

When asked whether Bayer missed Patrik Schick (27/groin injury) as a striker in this game, Alonso said: “Roma defended deeply from the start, we played with almost eight players in their penalty area. We tried to shoot from the outside. It’s easy to think what we could have done. I’m happy with the boys, I’m happy with how they played.”

also read

But Alonso also thought of the Leverkusen crowd, who created a great atmosphere: “We are grateful for the support of the fans – that was incredible. Before the game, during the game and after the game. The connection can be very important for us. Now it’s time to keep your head up and keep going!”

Conclusion Alonso: “I don’t think we were worse in either game, maybe for ten minutes. Again – I don’t want to cry and I wish Roma the best of luck in the final.”