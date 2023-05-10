Europa League: Bayer hot for Roma: “We want to go to the final”

Status: 05/10/2023 6:49 p.m

35 years ago, Bayer Leverkusen won the last and so far only European title. The chance is there to repeat this success. But first there is a real chunk waiting in the semi-finals of the Europa League: AS Roma around Jose Mourinho.

Rudi Völler is keeping his fingers crossed, Michael Ballack firmly believes in it and Florian Wirtz makes no secret of Leverkusen’s ambitions. “We don’t have to lie now either,” said Bayer’s noble technician Wirtz before the semi-final first leg at AS Roma on Thursday: “Of course we all want to go to the Europa League final.”

The longing for a title is huge in Leverkusen, and the recently broken series of 14 competitive games without defeat does not change that. The botched dress rehearsal in the Bundesliga against the Rhenish rivals from Cologne is over, as is the heated debate about bringing the derby forward. “We have a great opportunity waiting for us,” said sporting director Simon Rolfes on Wednesday shortly before leaving for Italy: “You can tell that the mood is rising.”

Voller’s journey into the past

In Rome, the Werkself want to lay the foundation for the first European final in 21 years – and the second international title after the UEFA Cup triumph in 1988. “The team is robust, solid enough to realize this big goal. If their performance is right , I am convinced that they will progress,” said vice world champion and ex-Bayer captain Ballack in an RTL interview.

Club icon Völler, who worked in Bayer’s operative business for almost 20 years until last summer, raved about the Werkself in “Bild am Sonntag”. Coach Xabi Alonso was “wonderfully successful in making the team defensively stable and forming a great unit. We also play attractively,” said the 63-year-old, for whom it is a journey into his past.

Völler played for Roma for five years and was there in 2004 for a four-week interlude as coach. Nevertheless, he held Bayer 04 in the semi-finals: “I think we deserved it again and it’s our turn to hold up a trophy,” he emphasised.

Rome without a win in four games

The opponent knows how it feels to hold a European trophy in your hands after decades of drought: last year, Roma, led by star coach Jose Mourinho, won the Conference League. For the club in the capital, it was the first international title since 1961. Now the seventh-placed Serie A player wants to move up a notch.

However, the Italians are currently looking a bit for their form. Just like Bayer, they also mess up their dress rehearsal – 0:2 against Inter. But for Roma it was the fourth winless game in a row. Against Leverkusen, however, his team will be “back” and try to “do their best”.

The Werkself also want to do their best and, according to Ballack, also have “the small advantage” of playing the second leg at home. But that’s still in the future. Now it’s up to Bayer to survive in Rome – and thus keep the dream of the Europa League title alive.