Europa League: British press, Mourinho conduct ‘horrible’ – Football

(ANSA) – LONDON, JUNE 01 – José Mourinho’s public outburst against the trio of referees who directed the Europa League final received great coverage in the British press, which not only recalled the Lusitanian coach’s previous excesses but above all condemned the conduct as “horrible”.



The harsh judgment comes from the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman who commented on the match against Sevilla on behalf of the BBC: “The behavior and attitudes of both benches were terrible throughout the game, I was especially sorry for the fourth man”. That is the Englishman Michael Oliver, recipient like match director Anthony Taylor of Mourinho’s barbs.



In post-match commentary, the BBC called Istanbul one of the “most undisciplined finals ever”, noting the “continuous protests (from the benches), made with alarming regularity”. In the dock, therefore, not only the technical staff of Rome but also the Spanish one. Even if then, due to the insults in the parking lot of the stadium, it was Mourinho who attracted the most attention.



Inducing the “Sun” to recall a similar precedent, with Mou still the protagonist of an invective against a referee, in the Camp Nou car park, at the end of the 2012 Spanish Super Cup. (ANSA).

