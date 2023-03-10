Home Sports Europa League, Di Maria: “Happy at Juve, future? Let’s see” – Football
Sports

Europa League, Di Maria: “Happy at Juve, future? Let’s see” – Football

by admin
Europa League, Di Maria: “Happy at Juve, future? Let’s see” – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 09 – “We’re talking about the future, I’m happy here: I finally feel the affection of the people after a somewhat difficult start”. Angel Di Maria absolutely does not close the doors to a stay in Juventus, with his contract expiring at the end of the year. The ‘Fideo’ ended the match against Freiburg, won 1-0 with one of his goals, with some muscle problems: “I felt a little discomfort, but it’s normal since we’re playing a lot”, the answer from Argentinian to the microphones of Sky which calms the environment.

Juve’s objectives are clear: “We will try to win both the Coppa Italia and the Europa League” concludes Di Maria. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy