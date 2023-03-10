news-txt”>

"We're talking about the future, I'm happy here: I finally feel the affection of the people after a somewhat difficult start". Angel Di Maria absolutely does not close the doors to a stay in Juventus, with his contract expiring at the end of the year. The 'Fideo' ended the match against Freiburg, won 1-0 with one of his goals, with some muscle problems: "I felt a little discomfort, but it's normal since we're playing a lot", the answer from Argentinian to the microphones of Sky which calms the environment.



Juve's objectives are clear: "We will try to win both the Coppa Italia and the Europa League" concludes Di Maria.


