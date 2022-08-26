The draw for the Europa League group did not go badly for Roma. In group C, the team of Mourinho, seeded after the victory of the Conference, drew Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Real Betis Sevilla (Spain, the most difficult opponent) and HJH Helsinki (Finland).

First times

—

Roma, in official matches, have never met any of the three formations while last year there was a summer friendly at Betis: it ended 5-2 with brawls and expulsions and the feeling is that in Spain Pellegrini and teammates will find a fiery environment.