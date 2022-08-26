Home Sports Europa League, draw Rome: last year a turbulent friendly match against Real Betis
Sports

Europa League, draw Rome: last year a turbulent friendly match against Real Betis

by admin
Europa League, draw Rome: last year a turbulent friendly match against Real Betis

In addition to Pellegrini’s Spaniards, the Giallorossi have caught Ludogorets (Bulgaria) and HJH Helsinki (Finland)

The draw for the Europa League group did not go badly for Roma. In group C, the team of Mourinho, seeded after the victory of the Conference, drew Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Real Betis Sevilla (Spain, the most difficult opponent) and HJH Helsinki (Finland).

First times

Roma, in official matches, have never met any of the three formations while last year there was a summer friendly at Betis: it ended 5-2 with brawls and expulsions and the feeling is that in Spain Pellegrini and teammates will find a fiery environment.

August 26 – 2:02 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  To stay or to retreat?Li Xiaopeng's "embarrassment" decision to change the coach of the national football team

You may also like

Official:Juventus signs striker Milik to join on loan...

Milik, the Polish, 28, from Marseille to Juventus:...

Badminton World Championships: Shi Yuqi lost to Indonesian...

Squeeze on stalkers: “Strict controls as for the...

Chess National Champion North-South Contest Begins

Wijnaldum, no operation and yes to conservative therapy

History of the Provincial Games | 2014 Provincial...

Sextortion: the number of minors victims of sexual...

World preliminaries:Mexico lost 89-93 to the Colombian Lakers,...

Serie C, the appeals of Campobasso and Teramo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy