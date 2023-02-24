Favorable European draw for Juve, a little less for Roma. Allegri’s team in the round of 16 will face the Freiburg Germanswhile the Giallorossi will play against the royal society. The Spaniards are third in La Liga standings behind Barcelona and Real Madrid. Juve and Roma will play the first match at home. The first leg is scheduled for March 9, the second leg on March 16.

Pessotto (Juve): “Friborg must be taken with a grain of salt”

Gianluca Pessotto was in Nyon for Juve. “It will be a great challenge, unprecedented, against a strong team that is doing well in the league and goes into this round undefeated. AND an opponent to take with a grain of saltbut we are ready,” said the former Juventus defender.

Lazio and Fiorentina’s opponents in Conference L.

In the Conference League Lazio will face the Dutch of Az Alkmaarwhile Fiorentina i Sivasspor Turks.The first leg is scheduled for March 9, but Lazio will play on Tuesday 7 because on Thursday Roma have to play at the Olimpico against Real Sociedad, the return on the 16th.

(Ansa)

The complete round of 16 schedule

Union Berlino (GER) – Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

Sevilla (SPA) – Fenerbahce (TUR)

JUVENTUS – Friburgo (GER)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) – Ferencváros (UNG)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) – Arsenal (ING)

Manchester United (ING) – Betis Siviglia (SPA)

ROME – Royal Society (SPA)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Feyenoord (OLA)