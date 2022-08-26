The composition of the bands
First band: Rome, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star, Dynamo Kiev, Olympiacos.
Second band: Psv Eindhoven, Monaco, Feyenoord, Rennes, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogorets.
Third Band: Sheriff, Betis, Central Jutland, Bodo Glimt, Ferencvaros, Union Berlino, Friburgo, Fenerbahce.
Fourth band: Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor, Nantes, Hjk, Sturm Graz, Aek Larnaca, Omonia, Zurich.
