(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – Hot final in PSV Eindhoven-Seville, return match of the Europa League Playoffs. 3′ from the end of the match won 2-0 by the Dutch (the Andalusians, however, in the first leg – on Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan’s ground – won 3-0) a Dutch fan tried to attack the goalkeeper from behind Serbian of the Andalusians Marko Dmitrović who, unperturbed, reacted and knocked out the home supporter, pinning him to the ground until the arrival of the security personnel on the pitch. (HANDLE).

