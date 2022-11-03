Home Sports Europa League, Feyenoord-Lazio 1-0: biancocelesti in Conference
Europa League, Feyenoord-Lazio 1-0: biancocelesti in Conference

by admin
Europa League, Feyenoord-Lazio 1-0: biancocelesti in Conference

Sarri’s team out of the Europa League: a goal from Giménez makes them slide to third place in Group F

From our correspondent Nicola Berardino

The 1-0 defeat in Holland against Feyenoord condemns Lazio to relegation to the Conference League. A mocking ending because, thanks to the victory of Midtjylland over Sturm Graz, it leads the Biancocelesti to finish third in a Group F in which all the teams have scored eight points. The goal difference and defensive indecision were decisive, which today gave Giménez the decisive goal. Feyenoord (from before) and Midtjylland pass the turn.

November 3 – 8.45pm

