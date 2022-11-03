The 1-0 defeat in Holland against Feyenoord condemns Lazio to relegation to the Conference League. A mocking ending because, thanks to the victory of Midtjylland over Sturm Graz, it leads the Biancocelesti to finish third in a Group F in which all the teams have scored eight points. The goal difference and defensive indecision were decisive, which today gave Giménez the decisive goal. Feyenoord (from before) and Midtjylland pass the turn.