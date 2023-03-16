Status: 03/16/2023 08:55 a.m

Coach Christian Streich from SC Freiburg is keeping a secret from his tactics for the round of 16 second leg in the Europa League against the traditional Italian club Juventus Turin (live on the radio report from 6.45 p.m. today).

“It is not yet clear how we will play – neither in terms of personnel nor tactically,” said Streich with a view to the fight for the quarter-final ticket: “We have just practiced again. We now have to watch the training again in the video and then decide .”

The first leg went close to Juve

Freiburg have to make up for a 0-1 draw from the first legto get into the Europa League finish in the top eight teams for the first time in the club’s history.

“A draw is enough for Juve, we have to win. But we’re also the outsiders,” said Streich. who extended his contract on Tuesday: “I don’t feel like we’re under a lot of pressure right now. Anything but Juve progressing would be a huge surprise. But we’re trying.”

Streich: “Get the stadium behind us”

According to Streich, it will also depend on the fans: “We have to do everything, including the mentality, to get the stadium behind us.”

Prank: “Must not walk into the knife”

Basically, it will be a “balancing act,” said Streich about the approach: “We have to be brave, but we mustn’t naively run into the knife.” Whether he can fall back on central defender Philipp Lienhart (bruise from the thigh) is questionable.

For attacker Michael Gregoritsch, Juventus is still the “absolute favourite”, but “in the first leg we worked out a starting position that gives us chances,” said the Austrian: “It’s nice that we have a home game and have the opportunity to advance. “