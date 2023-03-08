Status: 08.03.2023 10:15 p.m

SC Freiburg will play Juventus Turin in the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League. Coach Christian Streich has respect for his opponents, but demands courage from his team.

Coach Christian Streich sees the roles clearly distributed before his SC Freiburg’s game of the year in the Europa League. Juventus Turin is the “favourite. That’s why it’s definitely expected in Italy that Juve will progress,” said the 57-year-old before the round of 16 first leg on Thursday (9 p.m. in the audio stream on SWR Sport): “We will do everything to ensure that this does not happen.”

For the sports club in Turin, it’s about achieving a result “so that we have a chance of progressing in the second leg,” said Streich.

SC coach Streich sees the pressure at Juventus

Streich sees the pressure on the Italian record champions, as Juve is far behind in the league due to a point deduction for accounting fraud and would probably only reach the Champions League via a Europa League triumph. “All the Tifosi are expecting a clear victory,” said Streich, who called for “courage” from his team.

Streich disappointed with canceled tickets

Streich was disappointed with Juventus’ approach to ticket sales before the first leg. “The people who make this decision must also be responsible for them,” said the 57-year-old. “Turin is close to us, so I really regret it. It’s a shame.”

The sports club has to make do with less fan support in the first leg than hoped. The Italian record champions and the authorities decided on Monday that SC supporters’ tickets for the game that had been purchased through memberships with the home club would be canceled. The Freiburg team then organized a short-term public viewing in the Europa-Park stadium.

Special game for Vincenzo Grifo

A highlight is the meeting for Vincenzo Grifo from SC. For the Italian international, who was born in Pforzheim, the duel is the emotional highlight of his club career to date. Large parts of his family and relatives support the Italian record champions, but according to Grifo they keep their fingers crossed for him and his SC Freiburg in the first leg in Piedmont.

In terms of sport, Grifo and Co. have big plans. “We don’t come here to admire them,” said the Freiburger at the press conference in view of the big names among the opponents. “We want to stand up to them.”

Gregoritsch returns to SC Freiburg

In terms of personnel, Streich can draw on almost unlimited resources. Offensive player Michael Gregoritsch returns after missing the league game at Borussia Mönchengladbach (0-0) due to illness. On the other hand, the Breisgauer have to do without the sick Woo-Yeong Jeong.