Original title: Europa League group draw: Manchester United, Arsenal meet strong rivals Roma and La Liga powerhouse

On August 26, Beijing time, the complete grouping of the 2022/23 Europa League group stage was released. 32 teams, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma, will start the Europa League this season on September 8.

The groupings are as follows:

Group A: Arsenal (England), PSV (Netherlands), Bode Shine (Norway), Zurich (Switzerland)

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Rennes (France), Fenerbahce (Turkey), Larnaca (Cyprus)

Group C: Roma (Italy), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Real Betis (Spain), Helsinki (Finland)

Group D: Braga (Portugal), Malmo (Sweden), Union Berlin (Germany), San Giros (Belgium)

Group E: Manchester United (England), Real Sociedad (Spain), Sharif (Moldova), Omonia (Cyprus)

Group F: Lazio (Italy), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Midtjylland (Denmark), Storm Graz (Austria)

Group G: Olympiacos (Greece), Karabakh (Azerbaijan), Freiburg (Germany), Nantes (France)

Group H: Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Monaco (France), Ferencvaros (Hungary), Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Lottery Rules:

1. According to the club’s European points and the rules formulated by the club competition committee, the 32 clubs will be divided into 4 grades, with 8 clubs in each grade.

2. All clubs will be divided into 8 groups of 4 teams, each with a team from a different division.

3. Teams in the same league have the principle of avoidance in the group stage, which will be avoided in advance during the draw; if there are other avoidance principles, they will be announced before the start of the draw.

4. In order to ensure that clubs from the same league (including clubs participating in the UEFA League) have staggered game times, the 8 groups will be separated by color: Group A to Group D in red, and Group E to Group H in blue. For example, when a team from a league is drawn in the red group, another team from that league (once drawn) will be automatically assigned to one of the blue groups, and the pairing will be confirmed before the draw.

Group stage schedule:

First round: September 8

Second round: September 15

Third round: October 6

Fourth round: October 13

Fifth round: October 27

Round 6: November 3

The first 8 groups in the Europa League group stage will advance to the Europa League round of 16; the second group of the 8 groups will participate in the Europa League knockout play-offs, and the opponent is the third group of the 8 groups in the Champions League group stage; the 8 teams in the Europa League The third group will participate in the Europa League knockout play-offs, and the opponent is the second group of the eight groups in the Europa League.

(Editor: Zhong Kui)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: