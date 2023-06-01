Europa League: Happy ending for Sevilla in Budapest drama

With all stoppage times and the two overtimes, the final lasted 146 minutes when the Spaniards cheered in a “wild” finish and a world collapsed for the Italians. Paolo Dyballa put star coach Jose Mourinho’s team ahead in the 35th minute. The Portuguese was already reaching for his record title of six successes in the European Cup and his sixth victory in an EC final.

However, a Mancini own goal brought Sevilla back into the game in the 55th minute. As a result, there were two penalties, numerous yellow cards, a lot of excitement on and off the pitch, constant interruptions due to injured players and a penalty shoot-out in which Mancini again became a tragic figure. Even the final decision by Gonzalo Montiel was only made at the second attempt.

Highlights of EL-Finals FC Sevilla has extended its record streak in the Europa League. The Andalusians defeated AS Roma 4-1 on penalties in Wednesday night’s Budapest final. After 90 minutes and extra time it was 1-1.

Typical start of a final

Even if the sixth in Serie A and the eleventh in the Spanish league started cautiously in a big final, Roma showed a different face than in the semi-final promotion against Bayer Leverkusen, which was characterized by consistent defensive action.

However, the 1-0 home win against the German Bundesliga club was the only sense of achievement in the last nine competitive games for Roma, who knocked out Austrian champions Salzburg in the play-off in February. That’s why the Italians seemed to be looking for a decision faster this time. After a pass from Zeki Celik, Leonardo Spinazzola (12th) wanted to defeat Seville goalie Yassine Bono from around eleven or twelve meters with the inside instep, but failed at the Moroccan.

Dybala uses first chance

Nevertheless, this possibility should remain the only significant goal chance for both teams in the first 30 minutes. The teams presented themselves tactically disciplined, always on ball height and without compromises in duels. Sevilla coach Jose Mendilibar had prepared his eleven well for the duel, as had his prominent counterpart Mourinha.

Until the 35th minute: Then Gianluca Mancini pushed the ball ideally through the Sevilla defense into Dybala’s path, and the recently injured Argentine world champion didn’t have to be asked twice. Dry, he converted to the acclaimed 1-0 lead (35th).

Rakitic only fails on the pole

The first chance for the Spaniards came just before half-time when Fernando headed over the crossbar after a Rakitic corner (43′). English referee Anthony Taylor allowed seven minutes to be replayed.

Seven minutes in which the Andalusians pushed for an equalizer and this Rakitic almost succeeded with his long-range shot from 20 meters to the inside post (45+6). Sevilla then went into the second half with more vigour.

Mancini’s knee makes Sevilla celebrate

The logical result was 1-1 – even if it required Mancini’s knee. The assistant who made it 1-0 unluckily threw a cross from Jesus Navas into his own goal from close range. The Spanish fans celebrated the goal euphorically, the neutral observer was also happy because the game picked up speed again.

A stab in front of the Sevilla goal in the 67th minute was the next highlight. But the Romans couldn’t get the ball over the line. Neither the Englishman Tammy Abraham nor later the Brazilian Roger Ibanez with a tip-kick-like shot attempt.

Two penalty alerts without a penalty

Immediately afterwards, Roma goalscorer Dyballa had to leave the field. The ailing Argentinian had lasted longer so accepted before the game. He was replaced by Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum.

The atmosphere then really heated up again when referee Taylor first awarded a penalty in the 75th minute, but after studying the video, the penalty was taken back to the annoyance of the Sevilla players. Ibanez had touched Lucas Ocampos on the leg, but before that he easily chipped the ball away. Apparently enough for Taylor not to decide on a penalty. Not even in the 80th minute, when Andrea Belotti’s shot in the penalty area hit Fernando in the hand, but again not a penalty for Taylor.

Final whistle after 146 minutes

The final phase was heated – Taylor showed more yellow cards – but remained undecided. For the third time in a row, a Europa League final went into overtime. The teams continued to neutralize each other there, although Sevilla were the more active team in attack.

In extra time, the players felt more injured on the floor instead of playing. In the eleventh minute of added time in the second overtime, Chris Smalling headed the crossbar before Taylor finally blew the whistle after 146 minutes of total playing time.

Also drama in the penalty shootout

Penalty shooting began at 11:57 p.m., and the final decision was inevitably getting closer. There Mancini became a tragic figure. The own-goal scorer was denied by Bono, who was able to fend off the penalty with his foot. Ibanez also only hit the bar.

At 0.03 the Sevilla supporters stormed onto the field as Montiel defeated Patricio in the Roma goal in his second attempt after his first attempt had been saved. However, Taylor had the shot repeated because Patricio moved too soon. The decision was once again made in favor of the Europa League record winner.

UEFA Europa League, Finale

Wednesday:

FC Sevilla – AS Roma 4:1 i. E. (1:1 n. V. 1:1 0:1)

Budapest, Puskas Arena, 65,000 spectators, SR Taylor (ENG)

Torfolge:

0:1 (35th) Dybala

1: 1 (55th) Mancini (own goal)

Penalties shoot:

1-0 – Ocampos scores

1-1 – Cristante scores

2-1 – Lamela scores

2: 1 – Mancini fails to Bono

3:1 – Rakitic trifft

3-1 – Ibanez misses

4:1 – Montiel scores after a replay

Sevilla: Bono – Navas (95./Montiel), Bade, Gudelj (128./Marcao), Telles (95./Rekik) – Fernando (129./Jordan), Rakitic – Ocampos, O. Torres (46./Suso), B. Gil (46./Lamela) – En-Nesyri

Roma: R. Patricio – Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez – Celik (91./Zalewski), Cristante, Matic (120./Bove), Spinazzola (106./Llorente) – Pellegrini (106./El Shaarawy) – Dybala (68./ Wijnaldum), Abraham (75./Belotti)

Yellow cards: Mir, Jordan (both on the bench), Rakitic, Lamela, Montiel, Ocampos and Mourinho (coach), Karsdorp (on the bench), Matic, Pellegrini, Mancini, Cristante, Celik, Zalewski

The best: Ocampos, Navas, Fernando and Dybala, Smalling, Cristante