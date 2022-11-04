Home Sports Europa League, Juve and Rome, the dangers of the playoffs: from Barcelona to Ronaldo
Sports

by admin
Juve and Roma, how many traps. In Nyon Ten Hag and CR7 can end up in Turin, Lewa like Sporting in the capital

Monday’s draw in Nyon for the February Europa League playoffs may send an old friend back to Turin, always hungry for goals and trophies: Cristiano Ronaldo from Funchal, Madeira. He tried right up to the end to qualify directly for the second round of the European Cup. But for the Manchester United of CR7 and Erik Ten Hag, the success in San Sebastian with a goal from the 18-year-old Argentinian Garnacho was not enough, because, on equal points and tied in head-to-head clashes, Real Sociedad have one more goal in the overall goal difference . And so Cristiano Ronaldo and United become the number one bogeyman in the playoffs for the clubs coming from the Champions League (the third of the groups), primarily his former Juventus. That he should beware of a growing team and a lot in the Premier League too.

