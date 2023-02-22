Home Sports Europa League: Juve, Chiesa skips finishing training – Football
(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 22 – Last training session at the Continassa for Juventus before leaving for France. The bianconeri are supporting the finishing up before leaving for Nantes, where Vlahovic and his companions must necessarily win to guarantee the passage of the round to the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Coach Allegri is trying to recover Chiesa, who was rested for the away game in La Spezia after so many close matches, but the player is not training with his teammates: the medical staff will continue to monitor him to assess whether he will be able to return at least to the list of invitees. Pogba, on the other hand, works together with the group and is starting to send comforting signals about his return. (HANDLE).

