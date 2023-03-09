news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 09 – Paul Pogba will not be part of the squad for tonight’s match against Freiburg. As confirmed to ANSA, he was not excluded for physical problems, but for disciplinary reasons. The French midfielder was late for dinner last night during his pre-match training camp.



So coach Allegri and the club decided not to call him up. For the rest, Alex Sandro recovers, while De Sciglio and Milik remain in the pits. (HANDLE).

