(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 09 – Juventus beat Freiburg 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. The match was decided by a goal by Di Maria in the 8th minute of the second half. In the end there was concern over a knee injury to Chiesa: once the substitutions were finished, the player remained on the pitch until the end. Freiburg had a goal disallowed for a handball by Ginter. The return match is scheduled in a week. (HANDLE).

