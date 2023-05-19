Europa League, Juventus stops in Seville: Suso-Lamela after Vlahovic, the Andalusians go in the final against Roma

Only there is missing Juve. After Inter in the final of Championsafter Roma in the Europa League final and the Fiorentina of Conference, the bianconeri are unable to respond to the appeal for a resounding Italian en-plein in the cups. TO Seville lose 2-1 there additionalafter 1-1 a Torino and also being ahead in the second half. Sunken by the heat of the publicfrom the exhausting game of the hosts who dug drop by drop the defence black and white. And score goals by breast e lamellatwo former Serie A players not even particularly regretted, who however return decisive in the Andalusian gear.

The great regret of the black and white is not having made it on one of the evenings when you really saw one of the Juventus best of the season, at least for an hour, with intensity and quality, and an idea: defense and counterattack, which is however a different style of play from the usual non-game. Indeed the team of Allegri for once he created, in his own way, too much. And it’s almost paradoxical that it melted when the most seemed done. Finally putting it all into account – the tie immediately after time expired in the first leg, the best game expressed, even the referee’s topic Easy who didn’t see a sensational penalty tonight – the team that deserved it the most goes to the final anyway, the Seville. But Juve came really close.

The regret doubles considering what was at stake. Not just one cup final: with the bogeyman of penalty in the league, the vittoria of the Europa League was perhaps the only hope of playing the next one Championsor at least to embarrass the Uefa Of Ceferin. Juve played well, not enough. Even Allegri got them all right, but up to a certain point. The surprise Kean from the start, and the relay with Vlahovic which was then (almost) decisive. The usual attitude, but different from the usual: everyone behind stick up for the draw, not even the advantage of the first leg. But that doesn’t mean suffering. Juve, which always snatches its dirty opportunity, this time it creates. Angle and Out of Gattias in Turin, Bounou it is responsive. Di Maria slips in and looks for a lob outside, too difficult even for him. Kean escaped the marking and hit the post. He also scores Rabioton the discharge of Locatellibut there was offside.

It goes to three thousand then, a pace that paradoxically exalts i black and white: Sevilla grind possession but Juve accumulate chances. Yet they have to thank Szczesny and the referee for not going to rest in downside. The goalkeeper cleared a header from the line Ocampos. Above all, the race director at the end Easy and the Var don’t whistle for a penalty for an entrance on the verge of Square: the only possible justification is that it happened outside the area, even if the Images suggest otherwise.

It starts again where it left off. With the Seville who pushes and Juve who wastes: another sprint in the open field by Rabiot, another conclusion out of nothing. Like the header immediately after Bremer. They are starting to become many. It’s time to score and Allegri makes his move: he inserts Vlahovic who unlocks it after a handful of seconds, of strength and class, with a digging of left-handed who finally surpasses Bounou. It looks like the masterpiece perfect and instead something breaks here. Like a wounded animal the Seville he leaps forward. Juve has the demerit of immediately collecting the tie, when it probably would have been enough to resist a little. Instead Church loses a bloody ball on the edge of the area and Suso invents a masterful trajectory. Now it’s there Juve to tremble, and Szczesny in the 90th minute he keeps it standing. The perfect equality resists, even with the first leg. We go to extra time. Yet another game, where the first to land the good shot wins. And it’s the Seville: usual foray to the left of Gil, Szczesny slams head blade. There’s still the last mini-partial, in which to throw in everything that’s left. Little or nothing, despite the expulsion of Acuna (double yellow card for wasting time) and the desperate siege. The only good ball, Chiesa shoots it high. TO Budapest Sevilla go to the final against Roma. There Juve say hello to Europe. With the penalties coming, who knows for how long.

