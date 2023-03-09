Home Sports Europa League: Juventus wins 1-0 against SC Freiburg
Europa League: Juventus wins 1-0 against SC Freiburg

Europa League: Juventus wins 1-0 against SC Freiburg

Wel Champion Ángel Di María robbed SC Freiburg of a possible surprise in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. The Argentinian was the most conspicuous man on the pitch in the 0-1 (0-0) defeat of the Bundesliga soccer club at Juventus Turin on Thursday and scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute.

The Badeners showed a courageous, offensive, but harmless performance over long stretches. Your supposed compensation by Lucas Höler (62nd) was denied because of a previous handball. Nevertheless, the starting position of the SC before the second leg against Italy’s record champions in the coming week is still passable.

“We didn’t play purposefully forward, the last punch was missing,” said Freiburg’s Matthias Ginter on RTL, “but basically we showed a good away game. We’ve seen that we’re getting rooms. In the second leg we have to be more compelling now, but I’m relatively optimistic.”

Christian Streich remained true to himself in the biggest international game in the Freiburg club’s history. Wearing a jacket and pullover instead of a fine designer suit, the long-time successful coach stood on the sidelines, and his team acted just as calmly in the lively atmosphere in the Juventus Stadium, which was packed with 37,474 spectators. Freiburg showed no fear of the big names around the whirling attacking star Di María, even if it got uncomfortable at times – like right at the beginning.

