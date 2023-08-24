Europa League: LASK hopes to increase against Mostar

Sageder assured that his team was “very well” prepared. “We’re dying to play and definitely want to make it into the group stage of the Europa League,” emphasized the 39-year-old. But: “We are dealing with an opponent who is at eye level. We have a good task ahead of us.” The start of the league was also discussed in detail, and the focus is now fully on the first game in the European Cup.

While the 2-0 win against local rivals Blau-Weiss still seemed like a ray of hope, on Sunday there was little sign of an upswing in the 1-1 draw at WSG Tirol – at least in the first half. “It’s no use philosophizing about what our claim is and then knocking out a first half,” said Sageder afterwards. “We took a point even though the performance wasn’t good. We have to try to take the positives with us,” said goalie Tobias Lawal. “And keep your heads up.”

Rapid and LASK put to the test

Rapid Vienna and LASK want to create good starting positions in the European Cup play-offs on Thursday. The Hütteldorfer meet the Italian top club Fiorentina in the Conference League play-off, the LASK in the Europa League play-off against the Bosnian-Herzegovinian champions Srinski Mostar.

More money, more attractive opponents

After all, LASK cannot be deprived of its starting place in the Conference League even if it is eliminated. But people in Linz don’t want to be satisfied with that. The difference between the second and third-largest European club competition is, in addition to a little more money (e.g. starting bonus EUR 3.65 million vs. EUR 2.94 million), above all the competition.

Europa League

qualification

Europa League, Play-off

Starts at 9 p.m., live on ORF1

LASK – Zrinjski Mostar

Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, SR Grinfeeld (ISR)

SHOT: Lawal – Stojkovic, Ziereis, Andrade, Renner – Horvath, Michorl – Usor, Zulj, Painter – Mustafa

Zrinjski: Maric – Corluka, Senic, Zlomislic, Memija – Stanic, Canadjija – Malekinusic, Kis, Cuze – Bilbija

While Liverpool, West Ham, AS Roma, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax Amsterdam are waiting in the Europa League, in the Conference League with Dynamo Kiev, Fenerbahce and OSC Lille they are significantly smaller “house numbers”.

Mostar comes with confidence

Opponent Mostar is formally a clear outsider, but in contrast to LASK currently has self-confidence. They were the first team from the Bosnian-Herzegovinian league to make it into an international group stage, and on Sunday the “Plemici” (noble men) made a successful start to the championship.

In the Champions League qualification, Zrinjski was narrowly defeated by Slovan Bratislava after beating Urartu Yerevan. The duel with LASK was fixed by the team of rapid short-term goalie Marko Maric, who came from the green-white youth team, with an overall 7:3 against Breidablik.

“LASK is the big favorite in both games, but we see our chance,” said coach Krunoslav Rendulic, who has to do without his best central defenders in Linz. Hrvoje Barisic misses the Gugl appearance due to a yellow card suspension, Slobodan Jakovljevic is injured. Striker Nemanja Bilbija is probably the biggest threat to the home side. The current Bosnian-Herzegovinian team player shone with 31 goals in 42 competitive games last season and has already scored four times this year.