Europa League: Last-minute goal gives Juventus hope

In Turin, Sevilla presented themselves as a more dangerous side and deservedly took the lead in the 26th minute through Youssef En-Nesyri. Juventus were lucky that it was only 0-1 at the break. When Ivan Rakitic shot (39′), for example, the crossbar and then goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny prevented the goal celebration.

For a long time in the second half it looked as if the Italians could no longer make a decisive difference. In the 97th minute, however, Federico Gatti headed in Paul Pogba after a corner kick and extra time to make it 1-1.

Sevilla advance through En-Nesyri (26th minute)

The second leg will take place in Seville in a week’s time, and the final in Budapest on May 31. The Andalusians have already won the Europa League and its predecessor, the UEFA Cup, six times.

Roma defeated Leverkusen narrowly

Roma coach Jose Mourinho won at least the first duel against his former protégé Xabi Alonso. The guests from Leverkusen, where ÖFB goalkeeper Patrick Pentz apparently did not appear in the squad due to shoulder problems, got off to a good start in Rome and had two good chances through Robert Andrich (1st) and Florian Wirtz (7th).

IMAGO/LaPresse/Fabrizio Corradetti



Then Roma, who started without the ailing Paulo Dybala and Chris Smalling, got into the game better and came close to taking the lead: Bayer goalie Lukas Hradecky thwarted Roger Ibanez’s header with a reflex in the 19th minute.

Edoardo Bove redeemed the Roma fans in the 62nd minute when, after an Abraham shot, he converted the rebound into Hradecky’s goal. Leverkusen tried in vain to equalize until the end. A dangerous action by Jeremie Frimpong (87th) was whistled off by the referee because of a foul in the making.