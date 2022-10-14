The Biancocelesti scored first with motionless, then with Pedro but played the entire second half out of numbers due to the expulsion of Lazzari and were resumed by the Graz club. Now in group F all four teams are paired at 5 points

In Europe Lazio fails to have the winning gear exhibited in the league (four successes in a row). Twice Sarri’s team, forced to play 10 players throughout the second half due to the very dubious expulsion of Lazzari, is joined by Sturm Graz after the goals of Immobile (on a penalty in the first half) and Pedro (in the second half) . So he fails to go beyond the draw against the Austrians, thus missing the sprint to accelerate in terms of qualification.

IMMOBILE AL RECORD — Sarri doesn’t like turnover, but he applies it. Six novelties in the Lazio team compared to the one fielded from Monday in Florence. Gila and Hysaj enter the defense with Patric moving into the role of Romagnoli. Midfield completely modified with Luis Alberto, Cataldi and Basic. Forward Pedro alternates Anderson. The first attempt at goal is by Sturm: on 5 ‘Hierlander kicks high. At 12 ‘Ajeti shot: over the crossbar. Immobile is launched: at 15 ‘high parabola. Match across the board. At 29 ‘Siebenhadl rejects a close touch of Immobile, Basic arrives and kicks the side. At 35 ‘Pedro stamps the crossbar after an unsuccessful attempt by Immobile. Lazio on the rise. The game unlocks before the break. Affengruber spreads Zaccagni in the area. Penalty transformed from Immobile at 45 ‘. Twenty-first goal in the European cups for the striker who makes all of him the relative record with Lazio, detaching Simone Inzaghi. Tension in the field. Lazzari reacts after a hard battle with Prass. He was already warned and is expelled. Sparks between the players of the two teams. Yellow cards also for Stankovic and Immobile. See also Deep dive into Manchester United's signing chaos: Behind Pogba's free departure is the failure of 40 people and 1.2 billion in 9 years – yqqlm

DOUBLE COMEBACK — In the second half Sarri covers Lazzari’s void with Marusic in defense (out Zaccagni). In Sturm Graz the place of Emegha enters Boving who at 11 ‘signs the equalizer, capitalizing on a verticalization of Prass after a ball missed by Cataldi. Sarri shuffles Lazio. Basic, Luis Alberto and Cataldi come out for the grafts of Vecino, Felipe Anderson and Milinkovic Among the Austrians Horvat takes over Kiteishvili. Lazio in difficulty while Ilzer’s team takes the field. And look for the goal with Horvat and Boving. At 25 ‘Lazio strikes: Pedro triangulates with Felipe Anderson who triggers him with a heel strike, the Spaniard’s blow brings the Biancocelesti back in the lead. But the game is not over and in the 38th minute a pass from Horvat inspires Boving who turns with his left and slips into the corner of Provedel. The game remains alive until the last breath of the three minutes of recovery, but the result does not change among many regrets of Lazio.

October 13, 2022 (change October 14, 2022 | 00:32)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

