Europa League-Maguire de Gea presents Manchester United with a total score of 2-5 Sevilla-Sports-中工网

Original title: Europa League – Maguire de Gea gave Manchester United a total score of 2-5 Sevilla

CCTV News: At 03:00 on April 21, Beijing time, the second round of the quarter-finals of the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League will continue. Sevilla will sit at the Peasejuan Stadium to face the “Red Devils” Manchester United. In the opening 7 minutes, Maguire made a pass error in the backcourt and Ennesri scored. In the second half, central defender Badai scored with a header. De Gea made a mistake in stopping the ball, allowing Ennesri to score twice. In the end, Manchester United lost 0-3 away to Sevilla, lost 2-5 in two rounds and missed the semi-finals of the Europa League.

In the first half of the game, Sevilla scored in just 7 minutes, and made a huge mistake in the backcourt. De Gea passed the ball to Maguire at the top of the arc. The latter encountered the three of Sevilla Wai snatched the pass and made a mistake and was interrupted. Ennes made a calm push against De Gea and Sevilla led 1-0.

In the 13th minute, Rakitic got the ball before the top of the arc and was brought down from behind by Wan Bissaka. Rakitic took the penalty and failed to bypass the wall. In the 22nd minute, Manchester United launched an offensive in the frontcourt. After Sancho dribbled continuously from the left At the top of the arc of the cross pass, Anthony kept the ball and hit the goal directly, but was blocked by Sabitzer. Wan Bisaka followed up with a supplementary shot from a too right angle and was caught by Bunu. In the 25th minute, Gudley made a flower cross to the back point, Ennesli headed the ball, and Lamela was a little slower in the small penalty area and was cleared by De Gea.

In the 34th minute, Anthony crossed Casemiro’s header from the middle and went slightly above the crossbar. In the 37th minute, Lamela continued to dribble horizontally at the top of the arc and then failed to kick with his left foot. In the 39th minute, Suso entered the penalty area. The goal was kicked by Lindelof, and the referee signaled that there was no foul. Ocampos scored a goal in the 40th minute but was blown off because of offside. After the first half of the game, Sevilla temporarily led 1-0.

In the second half of the game, Sevilla won a corner kick on the right in the 46th minute. Rakitic took the penalty and accurately found the central defender Badet, who got rid of Casemiro’s defense and headed into the back corner. Sevilla leads 2-0.

In the 50th minute, Rakitic cut in from the left and hit the goal. De Gea saved the ball sideways. Then Ennesri beat Maguire’s header from a corner kick and caused confusion in front of Manchester United. Dalot Goal line to the ground to complete the clearance. In the 56th minute, Manchester United completed a steal in the frontcourt. Verhorst went straight into the penalty area and Rashford stopped the ball and missed the shot. In the 61st minute, Casemiro shot with his left foot at the top of the arc and was saved by Bunu. In the 65th minute Sevilla’s left corner kick was sent to the center, and Ennesli’s header failed to push out the power. In the 70th minute, Fred was brought down before the top of the arc and got a free kick. Eriksson turned the penalty to the upper left corner of the goal and missed it slightly. In the 74th minute, Sevilla took consecutive corner kicks. Rakitic left the right side of the penalty area. A low shot slid past the goal.

In the 80th minute, De Gea made a super mistake. Sevilla made a big-footed clearance after stealing from the midfield. De Gea made a mistake in stopping the high-altitude ball outside the penalty area. Leah leads 3-0.

Since then, neither team has been able to create a threatening offensive. Sevilla beat Manchester United 3-0 at home, and won 5-2 in the two rounds to advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League.