Europa League: Manchester United worried about promotion

Bayern loan Sabitzer scored both goals for Manchester United in last week’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. The use of the ÖFB team player was questionable before the guest appearance in Andalusia. Because Sabitzer was injured last weekend while warming up for the league game against Nottingham Forest and suffered an injury – which the club did not specify in more detail. He will make his decision on the day of the game, said coach Erik ten Hag on Wednesday evening. On Thursday then certainty: Sabitzer is back in the starting XI.

Like Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, Sabitzer is “available. Otherwise they wouldn’t have been on the plane,” the Dutchman noted on Wednesday. In the league, Sabitzer’s role was taken over by Christian Eriksen, who had recently recovered from an ankle injury.

IMAGO/Paul Currie



United are aiming for three titles this season after many years of failure. The League Cup has already been won, the FA Cup is in the semi-finals, and the Europa League trophy is also to be won. A triumph in the second highest European Cup level would have the pleasant side effect, after all, in this case England’s record champions would be part of the next edition of the Champions League. United won the 2017 competition, which has existed since 2009, Sevilla FC is the record winner with four titles (2014, 2015, 2016, 2020).

Explosive reunion in Rome

Salzburg conqueror AS Roma has to avert the defeat against Feyenoord Rotterdam in a repeat of last year’s Conference League final. The team of ÖFB team player Gernot Trauner won the home game 1-0, a year ago in the final in Tirana Roma had the upper hand with the same result. Juventus also defend a 1-0 advantage at Sporting Lisbon, while surprise Belgian club Union St. Gilloise are hoping for promotion in front of a home crowd against Bayer Leverkusen. The first duel ended 1-1 in Germany.

In Rome, however, there is not only fear of losing the European Cup, but also of renewed clashes between violent fans from both camps. The Italian capital is deploying around 1,500 police officers who began checking train stations, airports and motorway access roads more intensively on Wednesday. Although the Italian Ministry of the Interior has banned the Netherlands from entering the stadium for this Thursday’s match (9 p.m. CET), many visiting fans, including potentially violent ones, are expected.

In Rome, people remember riots by Rotterdam fans in early 2015, during which a historic fountain near the famous Spanish Steps was damaged and as a result the police arrested 28 rioters. Most recently, hooligans from Eintracht Frankfurt caused destruction in Naples after being banned from visiting the stadium for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.