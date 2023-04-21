Europa League: Mourinho on Sky, Cassano is not in the studio – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 21 – “Cassano is not in the studio”. After qualifying for the semifinals in the Europa League, Roma coach Josè Mourinho removes a pebble from his shoe by asking if former Giallorossi Antonio Cassano is also in the Sky TV studio who has repeatedly criticized the Portuguese coach’s game. “Dybala-adds the Portuguese coach-he was looking for lost joy and he found it here”. (HANDLE).

