Original title: Europa League – Nonato substitute lore Shaomurodov scored Roma 1-2 loss to Ludogorets

Live it, September 9th, Beijing time at 0:45 on September 9th, the first round of Group C of the Europa League group stage Roma played against Ludogorets away. In the first half, Mancini headed the center post. In the second half, Pellegrini missed a single-handed shot, Cauley missed a good opportunity after scoring a low shot, Shomurodov scored a header from the bench, and Nonato completed the lore. At the end of the game, Rome 1-2 Ludogorets.

Roma is currently ranked fifth in Serie A. They lost 4-0 to Udinese in the last round, which still has a certain impact on the morale of the team. Ludogorets just won a big victory in the last round of the league. It was a time when morale was high. In addition to the home game, the whole team must try their best to keep points. In terms of lineup, Belotti and Dybala started the battle first, and Kamara was on standby.

At the start of the first half, Roma took the lead. In the 2nd minute, Ludogorets made a cross from the right, and Mancini kicked Cristante’s abdomen when he made a clearance. The ball was suspected of handball. ↓

In the 3rd minute, Ludogorets had a chance to counterattack. Despodov made a high-speed pass from the left and entered the penalty area at the back point. Tekpetai was a little slower and failed to kick the ball. ↓

In the 7th minute, Pellegrini was kicked down in the penalty area, and the referee did not say anything. ↓ In the 11th minute, Pellegrini dribbled horizontally at the top of the arc and suddenly kicked the goal and was caught by the goalkeeper. ↓ In the 20th minute, Cristante kicked a foul and gave the opponent a free kick in the frontcourt. ↓ In the 23rd minute, Dybala got the ball from the right side of the frontcourt and got rid of it, and the cross was slightly stronger. ↓ In the 31st minute, Ludogorets made a cross from the left, and Svilar took the lead and hit the ball. ↓ In the 34th minute, Roma had a chance to cooperate with the positioning ball on the right rib of the frontcourt. Pellegrini hit the goal from a small angle and was blocked by the defender. ↓ Then the right corner kick was taken, and Pellegrini hit the goal from a small angle at the back and was blocked by the goalkeeper again. ↓ Roma switched to the left and continued to take a corner kick. Mancini shook his head before hitting the right post and popped out. ↓ In the 36th minute, Dybala broke through from the right and entered the penalty area, and Pellegrini volleyed the ball slightly wide. ↓ In the 37th minute, Cavmana received a yellow card when he pressed for the top. ↓ In the 38th minute, Roma dropped a free kick in the frontcourt into the penalty area. Dybala followed and hit the goal directly and was intercepted by the defender with a header. ↓ At the end of the first half, Roma 0-0 Ludogorets. The second half changed sides and fought again. In the 46th minute, Dybala sent a pass, and Pellegrini single-handedly faced the attacking goalkeeper and raised the ball high. ↓ In the 50th minute, Dybala volleyed a low shot from the front of the penalty area and was caught by the goalkeeper. In the 52nd minute, Nidiakwei received a yellow card for a foul. ↓ In the 56th minute, Pellegrini headed the ball down, and Dybala got the ball and tried to shoot wide. ↓ In the 61st minute, Ludogorets made a cross from the right, and Despodov headed to the top. ↓ 67th minute. Piotrowski gets a yellow card for pulling down Ibanez. Pellegrini's free kick hits the goal directly over the bar. ↓ In the 71st minute, Cauley dribbled diagonally from the right and scored a low shot in the middle of the penalty area. Ludogorets 1-0 Roma. ↓ In the 73rd minute, Ludogorets' offensive resumed, and Cauley's shot from the middle missed the post. ↓ In the 81st minute, Pellegrini tried again at the top of the arc and was hit by the goalkeeper with a single palm. ↓ In the 82nd minute, Kamara's low shot in the penalty area was blocked by the defender. ↓ In the 83rd minute, Roma took a right corner kick, and Pellegrini shook his head from close range and missed the baseline. ↓ In the 85th minute, Roma sent a straight pass from the midfielder, Pellegrini made a pass from the bottom line from the right, and Xiaomurodov headed the ball in the middle of the penalty area. Roma 1-1 Ludogorets. ↓ In the 88th minute, Rick made an inverted triangle pass from the right to the vicinity of the penalty spot. Nonato stopped the ball and avoided neutral and shot the ball into the far corner. Ludogorets 2-1 Rome. ↓ At the end of the game, Rome 1-2 Ludogorets. Starting lineup: Rome starting: 99-Svilar, 3-Ibanez, 19-Celik (66′ 37-Spinazzola), 23-Gianluca-Mancini (75′ 62-Volpa Toto), 6-Smolin, 4-Cristante (75′ 52-Eduardo-Boffer), 7-Lorenzo-Pellegrini, 8-Matic (75′ 20-M – Kamara), 11-Belotti (66′ 14-Shomurodov), 21-Dybala, 59-Zalewski Roma Substitutes: 1-Patricio, 63-Pietro-Pol, 17-Mathias-Vina, 65-Filippo-Tripi Ludogorets starting: 1-Pat, 4-Sicinho, 3-Nidiakwei, 24-Olivier-Whedon, 16-Vitri, 95-Cauley, 6-Piot Rowski, 23-Cavmana (76′ 20-Nonato), 37-Tekpetai, 9-Thiago, 11-Despodov (70′ 73-Rick) Ludogorets Substitutes: 12-Simon Slug, 67-Sistov, 5-Terzeev, 10-Tisara, 14-Gruber, 32-Plastan, 75- Giogoyev, 79-Dimitev, 82-Yordanov, 90-Drif (Movic)

