In Switzerland Nketiah, Batshuayi decide in the 92nd minute for the victory of the Turks over Dynamo Kiev. The Spaniards beat HJK Helsinki 2-0 to reach Ludogorets in first place. Equal between Psv and Bodo Glimt

Gregorio Spigno

First advances of the first day of the Europa League, first surprises of what will be a competition that will give emotions and results that are not taken for granted until – and well beyond – the 90 ‘. At their European debut Arsenal did not stick, winning on the field of Zurich, while Fenerbahce passed with thrill in the recovery. Excellent match for Betis, good for Braga, Bodo-Glimt never ceases to amaze.

AEK LARNACA-RENNES 1-2 — The guests got off to a good start, unlocking the score just before the half hour with an old (but not too old) acquaintance of our league: at 29 ‘it is the former Bologna Athur Theate – sold last transfer market session for about 20 million – to unlock the score with a great shot from distance that exceeds the goalkeeper Piric. The French advantage, however, did not last long, because 4 ‘later it was the Spaniard Oier who restored the balance with a header on which the goalkeeper Mandanda did not respond perfectly. The second fraction does not offer particular opportunities, with both teams in a more defensive than offensive version, but at 95 ‘there is room for the last, decisive emotion: Sulemana runs away on the outside and puts the ball in the middle, arrives Assignon who, on the heel, finds a meaningless goal and closes the score. See also Serie B, Parma: Pecchia is the new coach

FENERBAHCE-DINAMO KYEV 2-1 — At the last breath, Fenerbahce passes. At 92 ‘the last arrived Batshuayi decides: cross inside, no one touches and the ball ends up on the feet of the former Chelsea who shoots at the goal and gives the victory to the hosts. At the start, the protagonist is the former Cagliari Joao Pedro, who, however, does not take advantage of a great opportunity at half an hour. A little later the goal arrives anyway: corner kick by Rossi and header by Gustavo Henrique who signs the 1-0. The equal guest arrives in the 64th minute with a magnificent left from Tsygankov, but Batshuayi thinks to frustrate him.

HELSINKI-REAL BETIS 0-2 — High rhythms, scoring, enjoyable game: in Helsinki the Betis of coach Pellegrini wins by convincing and playing excellent football. After William Carvalho’s crossbar, Boujellab’s home 10 stains his game by granting a penalty to the Spaniards: Willian Jose goes on the spot, good at displacing the goalkeeper Hazard for 0-1. Swirl of changes at the beginning of the second half in Betis but the same result: Willian Jose in goal again (after a sensational pinball inside the Finnish penalty area) and white-green doubling. Helsinki tries, and actually shortens 3 ‘later with a goal from Aboubakari, but the VAR detects an offside position and cancels. Here begins the Spanish management, which leads up to 90 ‘.

MALMOE-BRAGA 0-2 — In Sweden it is a Portuguese monologue. Wrong chances, excellent storylines, crosses hit, canceled goals (two) and regular goals (two more), give Sporting Braga the victory. The first chance for the guests came in the 24th minute, with a sensational crossbar hit by Vitinha on a header. A little later, however, Bruno Rodrigues unlocks: a corner in the Malmo area, a heel shot by the Portuguese defender and a goal. The second half opens with the same script of the first fraction: 47 ‘and a doubling of Vitinha, who is canceled by the VAR for offside. To close the accounts is a penalty converted by Horta in the 70th minute. See also Olympics, boxing, pentathlon and weightlifting out in 2028 if ...

PSV-BODO GLIME 1-1 — Bodo continues to surprise, after the last-minute elimination in the Champions League preliminaries at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb. At their debut in the Europa League, the Norwegians do not look bad at all, quite the contrary. In a difficult field like that of PSV they unlock the score at the end of the first half, with a goal from Gronbaek: he leads the ball, enters the area, prepares for the shot and with a right turn he sends it behind Benitez. The PSV, however, returns to the field in the second half with a different attitude, and in the 63rd minute finds the same with Gakpo. 1-1 the final.

UNION BERLIN-ROYAL UNION SG 0-1 — Mild rhythms, few scoring chances, few ideas. In Berlin, the game does not give any particular emotions, before the surprise. At 39 ‘the Belgian team – on the widely disadvantaged card – finds the advantage after a lightning restart, which Union is unable to oppose: Boniface recovers the ball, leads and serves Lynch who, finding himself completely alone in front of Ronnow, cannot err. The race, then, does not offer other emotions and the guests are the guests to conquer the first three European points.

ZURIGO-ARSENAL 1-2 — At the first absolute presence with the Gunners shirt, the 2003 class Marquinhos immediately becomes decisive. It was the Brazilian ex San Paolo who gave the English the advantage, on 16 ‘, at the end of a perfect counterattack led by Arteta’s men. Arsenal, after taking the lead, try to manage possession of the ball but at the end of the first fraction they suffer the same penalty from a penalty kick: it is the central defender Kryeziu who takes charge of kicking, displacing Turner (also in his debut). Upon hearing the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death in the locker room, the second half opens with a minute of silence in the middle of the pitch for the two teams. Then the protagonist Marquinhos returns, who gives Nketiah the assist for the 1-2. And the three points to Arsenal. See also Basketball, Serie A: Virtus Bologna takes victory and primacy - Sport - Basketball