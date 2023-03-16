Status: 03/16/2023 08:58 a.m

Piero Hincapie and his colleagues still have their sights set on winning the title this season: Bayer Leverkusen go into the round of 16 second leg in Budapest in the Europa League today with a 2-0 lead. Goal scorer Patrik Schick is not traveling to Hungary.

Piero Hincapie is already quite familiar with Ferencvaros Budapest. You could also say that the Hungarian giants play a very special role for the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender. Finally, Hincapie made his debut for the factory kickers in September 2021 in the Europa League group game between Bayer and Hungary (2-1). In the 66th minute, the then only 19-year-old came on for Daley Sinkgraven at left-back and helped save the lead over time.

2:0 from the first leg must be defended

Well, about 18 months later Ferencvaros again. Bayer go into the second leg in Budapest on Thursday (9 p.m.) with a 2-0 win in the first leg – the prospects for reaching the quarter-finals are excellent. Hincapie will normally be there from the start this time – he has developed enormously during his time at Leverkusen.

In the current season, Hincapie has developed into an absolute regular player – was used in 21 Bundesliga games. He was suspended for the three league games he missed: twice for yellow-red cards, once for a pure yellow card suspension. In the Europa League, which Bayer slipped into after losing in the Champions League, he played full distance three times: twice against Monaco and once in the first leg against Ferencvaros. In the Champions League he had missed a group game (against Bruges) because he was also suspended.

Thursday, 9 p.m.: Budapest – Leverkusen

round of 16

Rapid development

With such constant values, one sometimes forgets that the extremely reliable and ball-safe Hincapie is only 21 years old – in 2019 he was still in action for Ecuador at the U17 World Cup. Since then, however, it has developed so rapidly that it has not only become a constant for Bayer. Also for his home country Ecuador, he is an integral part of the national top team. At the World Cup in Qatar, he played in all three of Ecuador’s games – but dropped out with his colleagues after the first round.

What is special about the left foot, in addition to his technical skills and speed, is his consistency at the highest level. While he occasionally commits an unnecessary foul, it’s his reliability and physical presence that are astounding at his young age.

At 17 in Ecuador’s first division

It will have to do with Hincapie being singled out early on for higher footballing responsibilities. Already at the age of 17 he made his debut in the 2019/20 season in the first Ecuadorian league, where he didn’t stay long. The Argentine club CA Telleres grabbed the offer in the summer of 2020 and secured the services of the young talent.

At Bayer Leverkusen Hincapie has been the focus for a long time. Bayer, which has been active in scouting on the South American continent since the Calmund days and has excellent connections, has observed Hincapie throughout Ecuador’s youth teams. And then struck in 2021, when the youngster had already proven himself in international games in Argentina: According to the Argentines, Hincapie’s commitment to Bayer in the summer of 2021 was worth more than six million euros.

Courted in the international market

It was by no means a bad investment – Hincapie’s value is currently estimated to be many times over. According to reports, there are many international applicants for the young man, whose contract Bayer recently extended until 2027. Inter Milan is said to have put out feelers during the past winter break, and other top clubs are apparently also in the queue.

According to Bayer’s head of sport Simon Rolfes, Bayer does not want to give up his reliable jewel: “Piero has long been a top performer for our Werkself, he has proven his international class in the Bundesliga, in the Champions League and most recently at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Piero is one of the pillars of the team, with which we will continue to set ourselves ambitious goals in the coming years.”

Unchic in Budapest

Bayer holds the reins at Hincapie and wants to get through the next round of the Europa League with him. This is the competition for which the factory club, which bobs up and down in midfield in the Bundesliga and was eliminated early in the DFB Cup, still has real chances of winning the title. The first thing to do now is to defend the 2-0 lead from the first leg in Hungary. Probably with a dependable Piero Hincapie on either side of defence.

However, Bayer has to do without Patrik Schick. The Czech continues to struggle with groin problems. “He’s still in pain there and can’t go to Budapest with him,” said sporting director Simon Rolfes on Wednesday morning during the final training session. Karim Bellarabi, who is ill, is also absent.