The Spaniards beat Ludogorets and stop the Bulgarians in the race for second place in group C. Fenerbahçe-Rennes and Aek Larnaca-Dinamo Kiev ended 3-3. Ronaldo scores with the Sheriff

Salvatore Malfitano @malfitoto



Lazio can look down on everyone, but together with Sturm Graz. The Austrians at the last breath gain the top thanks to the goal at the end of Kiteishvili. The best assist for Roma instead comes from Real Betis, who beats Ludogorets by measure and stops the Bulgarians in the race for second place in Group C of the Europa League. Cristiano Ronaldo dispels the negativity of the last week, sanctioning the 3-0 with which Manchester United overcomes the Sheriff; not even the Real Sociedad on the field of Omonia. De Jong drags PSV to victory over Arsenal, postponing the first place speeches to the last day. Equal and show in group B where both Fenerbahce-Rennes and Aek Larnaca-Dinamo Kiev ended 3-3, with the hierarchies that remain unchanged. Bad stop for Braga at Union Berlin, in the group dominated by Union Saint-Gilloise which also imposed itself on the field of Malmo.

Group A — There is a match before and after the entry of Luuk De Jong, in the match between PSV and Arsenal. The Dutch suffer in the first part, Nketiah touches the goal with a nice twist that Benitez takes away from the intersection in the 21st minute. Shortly before half-time, Simons’s goal was canceled due to an irregular position prior to the conclusion. Then De Jong enters, who in the 55th minute serves Veerman a comfortable assist for the shot to cross the advantage and in the 63rd minute he is good at exploiting Ramsdale’s empty exit on a corner from the left to put the double. The Zurich gives themselves a joy with the Bodoe Glimt almost in time. Okita tests Haikin’s reflexes in the 27th minute, but it is the Norwegians who move forward with Pellegrino in the first half recovery on Gronbaek’s touch. Solbakken is close to doubling (51 ‘) with Brecher who opposes well, the equalizer arrives in the 67th minute with Boranijasevic who reaffirms in the net the great shot of Okita that a few moments before had hit the crossbar. At 94 ‘Marchesano decides the match, picking up a cross from the left and punishing the rash exit of the opposing goalkeeper. See also "I hope to shift the balance in Europe"

Group B. — Nobody wins the direct clash for the record, even if Rennes on the field of Fenerbahçe took the lead after five minutes. Gouiri takes care of it, with a precise platter under the crossbar at Truffert’s suggestion. At 16 ‘the French double with Terrier, found well by Gouiri, and at the half hour the third goal also arrives: Gouiri scores again, fishing for the corner after Bourigeaud’s bank. In the final of the first half the Turks shorten, thanks to the header of Valencia from a corner kick (42 ‘). Rennes lowers the tension and pays for the drop in the final. Zajc with a stroke on a free kick raises the hopes of Fenerbahçe (82 ‘), in the 90’ ​​it is the surgical left foot of Emre Mor to complete the comeback. In the other match, Aek Larnaca won a place in the Conference League by drawing with Dynamo Kiev. Altman’s splendid scissor kick opens the scoring in the 26th minute, and in the 45th minute Vanat restores his balance by making room in the area and kicking at the near post. In the second half, the Cypriots stretch: Rafa Lopez’s header puts the hosts ahead (53 ‘), Altman’s diagonal from close range is worth three points and third place (72’). In the final, the brace of substitute Garmash avoids defeat to the Ukrainians, but not the last place in the group.

Group C — Match blocked in Razgrad, also due to the rough conditions of the pitch, which however rewards Real Betis by favoring Roma. The match was decided by a flash of Fekir in the 56th minute, who was ready on the bell tower raised by Henrique and then hit the net face to face with the goalkeeper. A bit of concern among the Andalusians for the condition of Joaquin, who left the field around half an hour due to an injury. See also Cristiano Ronaldo dissatisfied with the role of the team today meeting Ten Hag in January or being sent away for free – yqqlm

Group D — The black crisis of Malmoe and the tale of Union Saint-Gilloise go hand in hand. The Belgians win in Sweden, mortgaging the result in the first half. At 10 ‘Teuma unlocks it, taking advantage of a deviation on his shot from the edge, then at 42’ it is Amani who scores the double, closing a nice triangle with Teuma after Vanzeir’s shot. In Berlin the Union just got the penalty goal scored by Knoche in the 68th minute, for a touch of hands in the box on a corner kick.

Group E — Everything remains unchanged. Manchester United dominate for all ninety minutes and relaunch Cristiano Ronaldo from the start. The Portuguese is active in the first half, he tries together with Bruno Fernandes without framing the goal, but the match unlocks another of their compatriots. In fact, at 44 ‘Diogo Dalot stands out on a corner kick, giving the Red Devils the lead. Rashford always doubled his head in the 65th minute, at the end of an enveloping maneuver, on Shaw’s cross. There is also room for CR7, who smiles again: Koval rejects his header, but can do nothing on the second attempt (81 ‘). Race with a similar trend in Nicosia, where Real Sociedad is confirmed at the top obtaining another success. Navarro unlocks it at the end of the first half and it is always the midfielder who also inspires the second goal, serving Mendez who is good at catching the goalkeeper at the near post.

Group F — Little to tell in the challenge between Sturm Graz and Feyenoord. In the first part of the match the guests were better, then the Austrians came out in the second half, where they even touched the goal with Emegha who hit a post at game time after an excellent header. Shortly before the deadline, on the developments of an inactive ball, Kiteishvili picks up Emegha’s side, checks and kicks where Bijlow can’t reach.

Group G — Freiburg already qualified ruin Olympiacos’ plans. The opening goal for the Greeks was scored by El Arabi, who reiterated Flekken’s rebound on Biel’s shot (17 ‘). Shortly thereafter Masouras would have the opportunity to double after a counterattack, but after missing the goalkeeper he does not frame the goal. In full recovery Kubler deflects behind Paschalakis, for the 1-1 final. The Qarabag sees a point to be scored in the Nantes away match fade at the last second. The first danger is created by Owusu, calling Lafont to a prodigious intervention with his feet. The other goalkeeper, Magomedaliyev, instead clamorously serves Chirivella who in turn gives in to Blas, who finds the far corner and signs the 1-0 (16 ‘). The tie arrives at 56 ‘: Lafont comes out late on Ozobic in the penalty area, the Azerbaijani who displaces the goalkeeper goes from the spot. Opportunities follow each other on both sides: Magomedaliyev is incredible on Mohamed’s attempt, on the other hand Kady’s punishment is printed on the post. The cover is earned by Ganago, with a very narrow diagonal that is bagged with the help of the pole, at 95 ‘. See also Lazio, Sarri after Midtjylland: "Without humility"

Group H — The Red Star enforces the Marakana law against Trabzonspor. The first chance is for the Turks with Bakasetas in the 28th minute, who kicks from distance, but Borjan deflects the ball just enough to the post. In the 37th minute he scored Katai with a precise right at the corner of the goalposts, but two minutes later it was Bakasetas who restored the parity directly from a free kick, also taking advantage of a deflection of the barrier. Borjan repeats on Hamsik, lifting the ball on the crossbar in the 56th minute, and in the 64th minute the Serbs are ahead again: Bukari from the right serves Pesic who pushes her into the goal. Who but Ben Yedder, on the other hand, to push Monaco on the Ferencvaros pitch. The Frenchman scored the decisive goal in the 31st minute, with a feat: a perfect heel strike on Disasi’s cut ball. In the 81st minute, however, Zachariassen equalized the score, with a powerful left a few meters from the goal, well inspired by Nguen.