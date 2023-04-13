Home Sports Europa League quarter-finals : Feyenoord advance to AS Roma
Europa League quarter-finals : Feyenoord advance to AS Roma

Status: 04/13/2023 8:51 p.m

Feyenoord Rotterdam narrowly won the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals against AS Roma.

Feyennord won 1-0 against AS Roma on Thursday (April 13th, 2023) in the first leg of the quarter-finals in the Europa League at the De Kuip stadium.

Mats Wieffer (53′) scored the decisive goal in the repeat of the Conference League final from the previous season, giving Roma keeper Rui Patricio no chance with a direct acceptance from a good 20 meters.

  • Europa League, Quarterfinals
The Romans had missed the big chance to take the lead shortly before the break when Lorenzo Pellegrini (43rd) put a hand penalty on the post. The second leg takes place on April 20 (9 p.m.) at the Olimpico in Rome.

Quarter-finals: In the Europa League, Bayer 04 Leverkusen host Union Saint Gilloise at the BayArena in Leverkusen. The kick-off is on April 13, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. Reporter: Burkhard Horn.
