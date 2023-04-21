Europa League-Rabiot scored and gave Juventus a total score of 2-1 Portugal Sports-Minnan Net

At 3:00 am on April 21, Beijing time, the second round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League quarter-knockout round kicked off. Serie A giants Juventus played away against Sporting Portugal. In the first side game, Rabiot opened the scoring first, then kicked down the opponent in the penalty area to send a point, and Edwards hit a penalty. In the second half of the game, neither side scored. At the end of the game, Juventus drew 1-1 away from Sporting Portugal and advanced to the semi-finals 2-1 in two rounds. They will play against Sevilla in the semi-finals.

In the 6th minute, Sporting Portugal, which was playing at home, got a left corner kick. The corner kick was taken. Inacio’s header near the small penalty area was high. In the 8th minute, Chiesa took a left corner kick and the corner kick went to the middle. Bremer headed the goal and caused a scuffle in front of the goal. Sandro crossed the goal and Rabio volleyed to break the deadlock. Juventus led 1-0 , get a fantastic start.

In the 12th minute, Edwards got the ball on the left side of the penalty area, volleyed after an inside cut, and the ball missed the goal. In the 17th minute, Edwards broke through from the right and made a pass. Trincao hit the crossbar and bounced back to the court. Ugarte took the ball, but Rabio kicked him down. The referee awarded Sporting a penalty. Edwards took the penalty kick and scored with an easy push. Sporting Portugal 1-1 Juventus.

In the 23rd minute, Ugarte kicked Chiesa down and was warned by a yellow card. In the 25th minute, Ugarte intercepted the ball in midfield and took the ball to the top of the penalty area for a long shot. The ball went above the crossbar. In the 28th minute, Santos volleyed from the left side of the penalty area and the shot was blocked by Di Maria. In the 34th minute, Sporting Portugal’s left corner kick went into the small penalty area, and Diomand’s unguarded header missed the goal. In the 39th minute, after Chiesa’s cross, Di Maria stopped the ball on the right side of the penalty area and shot a burst. The ball hit the opposing player and popped out of the bottom line. In the 43rd minute, Angel’s long shot before the arc top of the penalty area was blocked. At the end of the first half, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon drew 1-1.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 49th minute, Goncalves took a left corner kick and the corner kick went to the middle. The Juventus player was suspected of handball. The Portuguese Sports player complained to the referee but failed. In the 53rd minute, Santos took the ball on the left side of the front court, cut inside to the ribs and took a long shot. The ball was confiscated by Szczesny. In the 54th minute, Di Maria made a through pass on the right side of the penalty area. Quadrado took the ball and hit it near the bottom line. OK, head the ball up high. In the 56th minute, Miretti made an inverted triangle cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Vlahovic’s volley was blocked from the bottom line. In the 60th minute, Santos shot from the right side of the penalty area and the ball went above the crossbar.

In the 69th minute, Chiesa made a long shot from the top of the penalty area and the ball went wide. In the 71st minute, Juventus made a substitution adjustment, Vlahovic went off, Milik played, Pogba replaced Miretti, and Gatti replaced the injured Bremer. In the 73rd minute, Quadrado shot from the right side of the penalty area, and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 75th minute, Esgaio volleyed from a small angle without defense, and the ball went above the crossbar. Sporting lost a great chance to score. In the 78th minute, Juventus made a substitution, Kostic played and Chiesa went off. In the 87th minute, Edwards broke through and made a pass from the bottom, and Curtis kicked it away. At the end of the game, Juventus drew 1-1 with Sporting Portugal in the away game, and eliminated their opponents 2-1 in two rounds to advance to the semi-finals.

