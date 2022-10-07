Manchester United 3-2 comeback

At 00:45 on October 7th, Beijing time (19:45 on the 6th local time in Cyprus), the third round of the 2022/23 Europa League Group E started. Manchester United won 3-2 away from Omonia, Rashford He scored twice, Martial scored, and Ronaldo assisted.

Ronaldo, Casemiro and Lindelof alternated. In the 34th minute, Bruno Felipe made a direct pass after stealing, and Ansari Fade shot into the upper corner from the small penalty area.

Omonia 1-0, Ansari Fade

Manchester United scored 3 goals in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Rashford shot into the lower right corner from the edge of the arc of the penalty area, 1-1. In the 63rd minute, Rashford passed the ball, and Martial shot into the lower left corner from the edge of the penalty area, 2-1. In the 78th minute, Dalot made a cross, and Ronaldo pushed a shot from the small penalty area and hit the left post. In the 84th minute, Ronaldo made an oblique pass, and Rashford scored from close range, 3-1.

Manchester United 1-1, Rashford

Manchester United 2-1, Martial

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United 3-1, Rashford

In the 85th minute, Kakuri made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Panagiotu shot into the upper corner from the small penalty area, 2-3.

Omonia 2-3, Panagioto

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea; 20-Dalot, 2-Lindelof, 6-Martinez, 12-Malaysia (46′, 23-Luke- Shaw); 18-Casemiro (82′, 39-McTominay), 14-Erickson; 21-Anthony (74′, 17-Fred), 8-B Fee (62′, 9-Martial), 25-Sancho (46′, 10-Rashford); 7-C Ronaldo

technical statistics

player rating

(Sco)