Home Sports Europa League – Rashford 2 goals, 1 assist, Cristiano Ronaldo assists Manchester United 3-2 reverse victory jqknews
Sports

Europa League – Rashford 2 goals, 1 assist, Cristiano Ronaldo assists Manchester United 3-2 reverse victory jqknews

by admin
Europa League – Rashford 2 goals, 1 assist, Cristiano Ronaldo assists Manchester United 3-2 reverse victory jqknews
Manchester United 3-2 comeback

At 00:45 on October 7th, Beijing time (19:45 on the 6th local time in Cyprus), the third round of the 2022/23 Europa League Group E started. Manchester United won 3-2 away from Omonia, Rashford He scored twice, Martial scored, and Ronaldo assisted.

Ronaldo, Casemiro and Lindelof alternated. In the 34th minute, Bruno Felipe made a direct pass after stealing, and Ansari Fade shot into the upper corner from the small penalty area.

Omonia 1-0, Ansari FadeOmonia 1-0, Ansari Fade

Manchester United scored 3 goals in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Rashford shot into the lower right corner from the edge of the arc of the penalty area, 1-1. In the 63rd minute, Rashford passed the ball, and Martial shot into the lower left corner from the edge of the penalty area, 2-1. In the 78th minute, Dalot made a cross, and Ronaldo pushed a shot from the small penalty area and hit the left post. In the 84th minute, Ronaldo made an oblique pass, and Rashford scored from close range, 3-1.

Manchester United 1-1, RashfordManchester United 1-1, Rashford
Manchester United 2-1, MartialManchester United 2-1, Martial
Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United 3-1, RashfordManchester United 3-1, Rashford

In the 85th minute, Kakuri made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Panagiotu shot into the upper corner from the small penalty area, 2-3.

Omonia 2-3, PanagiotoOmonia 2-3, Panagioto

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea; 20-Dalot, 2-Lindelof, 6-Martinez, 12-Malaysia (46′, 23-Luke- Shaw); 18-Casemiro (82′, 39-McTominay), 14-Erickson; 21-Anthony (74′, 17-Fred), 8-B Fee (62′, 9-Martial), 25-Sancho (46′, 10-Rashford); 7-C Ronaldo

technical statisticstechnical statistics
player ratingplayer rating

(Sco)

　　

See also  Covid, new decree in force from today. When vaccination obligation and new rules are triggered

You may also like

Europa League, the results: United overturns Omonia. Grifo...

U17 national football halftime 7-0 Northern Mariana Islands...

Argentina, accidents during Gimnasia-Boca: one dead

Old James and Wei Shaohuazi 13+6, Gobert’s debut,...

Conference League, the results: Scamacca scores and West...

Bergamo is the capital of figure skating. Malagò:...

Sturm Graz-Lazio, Sarri on Sky: “Well mentally, but...

Robbery at Di Maria’s house in Turin: the...

The bug of penalties that makes it impossible...

Europa League-Rashford 2 shots, 1 pass, Cristiano Ronaldo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy