Europa League-Roma 0-1 Feyenoord Pellegrini misses a point and Dybala retires due to injury

Europa League-Roma 0-1 Feyenoord Pellegrini misses a point and Dybala retires due to injury- Shangbao Indonesia

April 14, 2023

[Netease Sports News]At 0:45 on April 14th, Beijing time, the focus of the first round of the Europa League quarter-finals, Rome challenged Feyenoord away. In the first half, Dybala retired from injury and Pellegrini missed a penalty. In the second half, Weifer scored a world wave. In the end, Roma lost 0-1 to Feyenoord in an away game, and the second round will be moved to the Olympic Stadium in Rome on April 21, Beijing time.

Roma has played against Feyenoord 3 times in history, scoring 4 goals and conceding 2 goals, and achieved 2 wins and 1 tie. In the UEFA Cup final last season, Roma defeated Feyenoord 1-0 to win the cup. Zaniolo scored the only goal of the game. In this game, Mourinho adopted a 3421 formation, Pellegrini started the game, and Matic and Cristante partnered as midfielders. List of appearances:

Feyenoord (433): 1-Bokilov/5-Hartmann, 33-Hansko, 18-Trunnel, 4-Heitreidane/10-Kirkku, 20- Weifer, 17-Szymanski/26-Idrisi (64th minute, 14-Paishan), 29-Jimenez (83rd minute, 15-Lopez), 7-Yakhambako Even (72nd minute, 9-Danilo).

Rome (3421): 1-Patricio/23-Little Mancini, 6-Smolin, 5-Ibanez/59-Zalewski, 4-Christante, 8- Matic, 37-Spinazzola (84th minute, 19-Cerek)/21-Dybala (26th minute, 92-Shalawi), 7-Pellegrini (46th minute , 25-Winaldum)/9-Abraham (56th minute, 11-Belotti).

